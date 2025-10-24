Nigeria: Whistle-Blowing - Lasaa Probes Employee Over Fraudulent Financial Transaction

The Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency, LASAA, has commenced an investigation into improper transaction practices against one of its staff (name withheld) for allegedly using a personal bank account to collect payments from customers for signage-related services.

LASAA, in a statement on Thursday via social media, described the allegation as "a serious breach of financial and ethical standards" if found to be valid.

The statement read in part: "The agency views this allegation with utmost seriousness and wishes to state unequivocally that such actions, if verified, are contrary to the established financial and ethical procedures governing transactions within LASAA and the Lagos State Civil Service

"We appreciate the vigilance of members of the public who bring such matters to our attention.

"The agency assures all stakeholders and clients that necessary corrective measures would be taken to uphold public trust and the integrity of our processes."

According to LASSA management, the moves followed the directive by the State Commissioner for the Environment and Water Resources, Mr. Tokunbo Wahab, and identification of the employee involved.

Instructively, LASAA, a regulatory agency under the Ministry of Environment and Water Resources, is responsible for the control and management of outdoor advertising and signage displays across the metropolis.

It added that the suspect was subsequently directed to report to the agency's head office for immediate investigation and disciplinary proceedings in line with public service rules.

However, LASAA reiterated its commitment to transparency and accountability in all its operations, stressing that all payments for its services must be made only through officially designated government channels.

Recall that earlier on Wednesday, a user on X, identified as @Bhadmoz (TrueBlue), posted and alleged that LASAA staff had been using a personal bank account to receive payments for signage services.

The post, which Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and other state officials were tagged, claimed that customers were issued receipts that did not correspond with the amounts paid.

Responding, Commissioner Wahab confirmed via his X handle that the person involved was indeed a LASAA staff member and had been directed to face disciplinary action.

Wahab also reaffirmed the government's zero tolerance for unethical conduct in the civil service, warning that any public servant found engaging in such practices would face strict sanctions.

He, therefore, urged members of the public to always report suspicious activities by government officials concerning financial transactions for immediate and appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the agency assured that further updates would be made known to the public as the probe continues.