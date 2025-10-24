Africa: Can the World Investment Summit in Abuja Transform Africa's Economic Future?

editorial

Nigeria will host the World Investment Summit (WIS) from April 27 to 30, 2026. The event will take place in Abuja and bring together heads of state, ministers, global investors, and business leaders. Over 80 presidents and prime ministers, 96 ministers, 800 speakers, and 8,000 delegates will attend.

The summit carries a clear theme: Unlocking Capital, Accelerating Development, Driving Prosperity. Its goal is to bring in $5 trillion in direct investment and mark a new phase in economic expansion across the African continent.

Source: pexels.com

WIS 2026: A Blueprint with Numbers

The decision to host the summit is deliberate. Nigeria sits at the centre of West Africa with a population of over 220 million. Its capital city, Abuja, will serve as the base for discussions and deals involving billions in foreign capital. The Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC) leads the planning and delivery.

During the official logo unveiling and roadmap event at the Wells Carlton Hotel, PFIPC's Director-General Prince Adeniyi Adeyemi Matthew stated that WIS 2026 goes beyond prestige. It positions Nigeria as a platform for genuine development.

The PFIPC encourages Nigerian ministries, departments, and agencies to unite in purpose. Nigeria aims to become a partner of choice in international finance, trade, and technology. By centralising efforts and avoiding friction among agencies, coordination strengthens confidence.

Natural Capacity and Economic Targets

Nigeria has access to the $3 trillion African Continental Free Trade Area. Its market includes agriculture, energy, technology, manufacturing, and the creative economy. These sectors support Nigeria's appeal in attracting long-term capital inflows. The digital sector alone recorded a 20 percent contribution to real GDP in Q2 2024. This means value is shifting steadily from oil to information and communications technology.

The strategy supports a broad transformation. The Nigerian government published the National Digital Economy Policy and Strategy for 2020 to 2030. It identifies eight pillars for digital development. These include regulations, skills, service infrastructure, soft infrastructure, digital service development, and indigenous content.

International Partnerships Shaping the Future

The United States, China, Japan, and the EU are involved in Nigeria's digital economy. Microsoft launched a training initiative to teach five million Nigerians coding and data skills. Google introduced programs like the Africa Developer Scholarship and digital marketing courses.

Cisco's deal with Nigeria's technology agency supports training through the EDGE Center in Lagos and a broad academy network.

Huawei signed a memorandum for ICT training. JICA supports civil servant upskilling through hands-on workshops. Meanwhile, the European Union committed €820 million between 2021 and 2024 under its Global Gateway plan. These initiatives aim to increase local technical knowledge and equip workers for industry-specific challenges.

Infrastructure Challenges and State Reforms

While access to internet services continues to expand, power remains a difficult issue. Data centres and cloud computing facilities require steady electricity, and Nigeria's current infrastructure demands improvement. Some firms build their own supply sources or partner with local distribution firms.

Regulatory clarity is another area of focus. Data handling rules fall under the Nigeria Data Protection Regulation. These rules apply to companies processing Nigerian data regardless of location.

Nigeria's Cloud Computing Policy pushes for localisation, so government-related data must be stored within the country. At the same time, the rules allow for international providers to engage, provided local infrastructure cannot meet demand.

Procurement procedures for public projects follow the Public Procurement Act of 2007. The Bureau of Public Procurement monitors contracts. It ensures that awarded bids pass through a verification process. However, delays in payments to contractors still occur and present a challenge for foreign firms.

Enabling the Digital Economy

Reliable broadband access and affordable internet pricing are essential for the digital economy. In March 2024, over 163 million Nigerians had internet access. Broadband penetration stood at 43.5 percent. Nigeria's mobile teledensity reached 101.16 percent, and the country had 157 million mobile subscribers.

Digital services depend entirely on foreign systems. Everything online connects through international platforms. This applies to streaming, online trade, secure transactions, and access-based content. For example, users accessing an online casino from the UK see full libraries of games, welcome features, and multiple types of gameplay. These services rely on uninterrupted access, which means every improvement in connectivity feeds directly into better digital performance across the board.

The Nigerian government launched the "3 Million Tech Talent" program in October 2023 to train programmers. Other projects include the 774 LGAs Connectivity and the Fiber Forward rollout. These aim to extend fibre optic networks by 90,000 kilometres and link all local government areas.

Smart Services and Infrastructure Growth

Cities like Lagos, Abuja, and Port Harcourt are working on urban digitisation. The Eko Atlantic project is building a tech-based city that includes transport systems, healthcare, public safety, and housing. All of these run on real-time data, supported by broadband networks and smart grids.

Nigeria is developing Digital Public Infrastructure (DPI) to manage identification, payments, and access to public services. The Nigeria Data Exchange Platform will remove the need for users to submit the same data repeatedly. This will enable agencies to verify records instantly. The framework is scheduled to complete in 2025. The DPI roll-out begins in 2026.

NIPOST is transforming as well. It now installs smart lockers, creates digital postcodes, and supports financial transfers. Nigeria Communications Satellite Ltd is expanding satellite reach to rural areas. These actions support access, inclusion, and secure data handling.

AI and Cloud Computing Offer Scale

The government drafted a National Artificial Intelligence Strategy in 2024. This plan sets priorities in agriculture, public health, education, and climate management. The AI ecosystem supports public participation and focuses on local solutions. Ethical use and trust remain key. The review phase ended in August 2024, and the strategy moved to implementation.

Cloud computing services offer massive potential. Large investments continue to support data centre construction, and many providers now meet Tier III and Tier IV standards. Cloud services must meet privacy expectations and deliver efficient access. Nigerian and foreign investors have opportunities to partner or build their own facilities.

Payment Services and Finance

Telecom companies like MTN, Airtel, Globacom, and 9mobile now operate as Payment Service Banks. They provide mobile banking to millions who use cash. About 90 percent of all customer-to-business transactions in Nigeria happen through SMEs.

These mobile services reach people who are beyond the reach of traditional banks. MTN's MoMo PSB and Airtel's SmartCash PSB lead in transactions, and they also expand formal banking to broader sections of society.

Fintech keeps growing with new platforms offering digital payments, lending, savings, and asset management. These firms operate in both urban and remote areas. They help individuals manage payments and allow businesses to scale their services.

Aligning Trade with Infrastructure

Government policies are adapting. Nigeria is moving from tariff collection towards capital investment models. Minister Jumoke Oduwole confirms that customs revenue will give way to income from trade, production, and export. With the AfCFTA open to all member states, Nigeria's potential as a production centre grows rapidly.

Digital platforms must align with secure trade policies. Logistics must support goods movement. Payments must pass through verified channels. Businesses that operate across sectors are finding ways to automate records, track costs, and prove compliance.

Every working system, from broadband internet to logistics, must follow this structure. WIS 2026 creates space for decision-makers to close deals based on real numbers, clear benefits, and lasting impact. Nigeria presents a case where effort meets intent, and where results stand to benefit the whole region.