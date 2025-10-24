Liberia: Seven, Including Baby, Killed in Fatal Crash Along Suakoko-Monrovia Highway

- At least seven people, including a baby, were killed and several others critically injured Wednesday in a fatal collision along the Suakoko-Monrovia Highway in Bong County.

The crash occurred between Thomas's Farm and SKT in Suakoko District when a speeding taxi traveling from Gbarnga toward Monrovia reportedly attempted to overtake another vehicle, lost a tire, and slammed head-on into a white pickup truck coming from the opposite direction.

"The taxi was actually speeding, and when the tire burst, the driver could no longer control the car," an eyewitness told The Liberian Investigator.

Multiple Fatalities Reported

The taxi, described as black in color, was carrying seven passengers at the time of the crash. The exact number of occupants in the pickup truck was not immediately known.

According to first responders, three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while others were rushed by passersby to Phebe Hospital in Suakoko for emergency treatment.

Hospital officials later confirmed that the death toll had risen to at least seven, including the taxi driver and a baby. Several survivors were said to be in critical condition.

"The update came from our emergency room where most of the injured were first brought in," said Samuel Kplaiwru, Director of Communications at Phebe Hospital. He added that several of the most severely injured patients were transferred to the John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Monrovia for advanced care.

The Liberia National Police (LNP) Bong County Detachment has launched an investigation into the crash to determine the exact cause and whether negligence or over-speeding played a role.

Authorities have not released the identities of the victims pending notification of their families.

Recurring Highway Tragedies

The incident adds to a string of deadly road accidents reported along the Gbarnga-Monrovia Highway in recent months. Poor road conditions, reckless driving, and vehicle overloading have been cited as common factors.

Just weeks ago, a single-vehicle accident along the Meleke Highway in Gbarnga claimed one life and left several others injured, renewing calls for stricter enforcement of traffic laws and driver safety regulations.