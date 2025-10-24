Nigeria: Investors Must Prepare, Plan to Succeed in Nigeria's Hospitality Sector - - Ogosi

24 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Jimoh Babatunde

Industry stakeholders have emphasized the need for strategic planning and informed investment decisions in Nigeria's hospitality sector as experts gathered for the Hospitality Enterprise Network (HEN) 2025 Conference in Lagos.

The annual forum brought together leading voices in tourism and hospitality to explore the future of investment across Africa's emerging markets. The event featured exhibitions, panel sessions, and discussions on industry risks, opportunities, and sustainability.

Speaking during a panel session titled: Risk, Reward and Reality: Is Hospitality Still a Smart Investment? Mr. Francis Ogosi, Hospitality Manager at Glocient Hospitality, highlighted the need for investors to balance optimism with practical understanding of the Nigerian market.

Glocient Hospitality is the management and development company behind Ikogosi Warm Springs Resort and Conference Center in Ekiti State -- recently voted Nigeria's Best Holiday Resort for two consecutive years.

Ogosi identified security challenges and the rising cost of operations as key factors shaping investment decisions in the sector. He stressed that while Nigeria's market remains promising, success requires thorough groundwork and realistic planning.

"Hospitality in Nigeria remains an attractive opportunity, but success depends on preparation and local awareness. Investors must do their studies, plan their budgets carefully, and acknowledge the operating realities on the ground," Ogosi said.

He added that strategic planning, adaptability, and long-term vision are crucial to sustaining growth in the sector.

Despite the risks, Ogosi noted that Nigeria's hospitality industry continues to hold strong potential, driven by business

tourism, leisure travel, domestic tourism, and the growing demand for MICE -- Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions.

The session underscored the importance of collaboration between investors, operators, and policymakers in strengthening Nigeria's tourism and hospitality landscape for sustainable growth.

