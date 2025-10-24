Gambia: Trafficking Victim Accuses Nigerian Woman of Introducing Her to Sex Work

A Nigerian woman has testified before Justice S. Jobarteh, recounting how she was introduced to commercial sex work by the accused, Chinenye Amadi, after being brought to The Gambia under alleged false pretenses.

The case, heard in a recent court session, highlights ongoing concerns about human trafficking and sexual exploitation in the region.

Chinenye Amadi, also a Nigerian national, is facing two charges: trafficking in persons, contrary to Section 28(4) of the Trafficking Persons' Act Cap, and living on the earnings of prostitution of another woman, contrary to Section 136 of the Criminal Code and punishable under Section 34 of the same Act. Amadi pleaded not guilty to both charges, with Judge Jobarteh entering the plea on her behalf. State counsel H. Drammeh is representing the prosecution, while A.J. Njie acts for the defense.

According to the particulars of the offence, Amadi allegedly transported the victim from Nigeria to The Gambia in January 2024 through alleged deceitful means, promising her a job as a hairdresser. Upon her arrival in Kololi, Kanifing Municipality, the victim claims her expectations were dashed, and she was instead introduced to prostitution. She also alleges that Amadi and her boyfriend, identified as Gibriel, facilitated her travel and restricted her movements once in The Gambia.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Testifying in court, the victim described how her phone was seized and later taken to a lodge, where she was told to pay 7,000 dalasi weekly to Amadi.

"When coming to The Gambia, I had high hopes for becoming a hairdresser, but upon my arrival, a new job was assigned--selling sex. Men were brought to me, and I was forced to pay 7,000 dalasi weekly to the accused," she said.

When questioned by the defense about whether force was used to bring her to The Gambia or to compel her into prostitution, the victim replied that she was not physically forced but was deceived about the nature of the job awaiting her. She stated that she did not know anyone in the country and had no access to her phone, making it impossible for her to refuse Amadi's demands.

The case has been adjourned to October 28, 2025, at 11 a.m. for further hearing.