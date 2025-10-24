Gambia: Nawec MD Blames Old Networks, Overloads for Power Faults

The Managing Director of the National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC), Mr. Gallo Saidy, has blamed the recent low voltages and transformer bursts within the Greater Banjul Area and the West Coast Region on ageing networks and overloaded transformers.

Speaking to Foroyaa, Mr. Saidy said NAWEC's transmission system currently operates at about 75% to 80% efficiency, adding that the problems being experienced are not unusual for a network of its kind.

"Some of these networks have been in place for a very long time. They are old and sometimes cause failures within the distribution system," he explained. "When the rains start, these problems appear everywhere, and this has to do with the fact that the network itself is not up to standard."

Mr. Saidy noted that low voltage is often caused by overloaded transformers that were installed when electricity demand was relatively low. "At the time they were put there, the demand was very low, but over time, it overtook the system's capacity. You cannot supply everyone now, and if you don't do load sharing, the transformer will trip and cause a partial blackout," he said.

He said efforts are ongoing to mitigate these challenges through major projects aimed at upgrading NAWEC's infrastructure. "We have the OIC project, which is bringing in new transformers and substations. In terms of the network itself, projects are also coming up to modernise and upgrade our systems," he stated. "While these will not fix all the problems, they will make a significant difference."

Mr. Saidy added that during the rainy season, NAWEC often faces additional challenges such as broken lines and tree branches falling on cables, which lead to partial blackouts. "It's now very common during the rains to experience line breaks because of age, or tree branches falling on them," he said.

He further disclosed that NAWEC currently operates a 33 kV transmission network, which he said is outdated. "We are now thinking of upgrading to a 225 kV system and rehabilitating and standardising our distribution systems in the long term. If we reach that level, most of these problems will be solved," he said.

As part of short-term measures, Mr. Saidy said NAWEC has started disconnecting unauthorised and non-standard connections, particularly in the provinces. "These connections are not good for the network in the long run. We are fixing this internally and discouraging the public from engaging in such practices. Anyone found wanting will be held accountable," he warned.

Commenting on the recent transformer bursts, Mr. Saidy attributed them to overloads and poor connections. "Transformers are overloaded, causing sparks or fires when cables overheat or connections are not properly fixed," he said. "We are aware this is happening frequently, but we are working hard to address what we can control."

He admitted that the age of NAWEC's network continues to pose a serious challenge to operations. "You're talking about electricity, which requires a properly built, standardised, and well-maintained network. We must expand and modernise the system across the country to ensure a reliable supply," he concluded.