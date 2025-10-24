Gambia: Contractor Should Provide Compensation to Kerr Gallow Electrocution Victims, Says Nawec Md

The National Water and Electricity Company (NAWEC) has completed its internal investigation into the fatal electrocution incident that claimed the lives of seven workers in Kerr Gallow village, Lower Niumi District, North Bank Region, the company's Managing Director, Mr. Gallo Saidy, confirmed to Foroyaa on Tuesday.

The tragic incident occurred on October 9, 2024, when employees of BB Electricals--a subcontractor working under KEI Constructions--were erecting an electrical pole that accidentally came into contact with a high-tension cable. All seven workers lost their lives in the accident.

Responsibility for the accident, he clarified, lies with the contractor.

"We hold the contractor responsible for the action, because they have to make sure that all the necessary precautions are taken," Mr. Saidy said.

"From our side, the investigation is complete in terms of what the cause was," Mr. Saidy said. He added that NAWEC is now moving to close the case at both the project and family levels, emphasizing ongoing efforts to support the bereaved families. "We've got to a point now where we are actually closing it off at a project level and also at the family level. To meet our requirements by supporting the families as much as we can," he explained.

Mr. Saidy described the tragedy as an avoidable one, lamenting the loss and noting its profound impact on the company.

"If you ask me, yes, avoidable accidents, but it has happened, hence we have to manage it," he acknowledged.

He further noted that while financial compensation cannot bring back lost lives, it is intended as a gesture of support for the affected families during this difficult period.

Reflecting on the lessons learned, Mr. Saidy stressed that the incident has reinforced NAWEC's commitment to health and safety.

"If you look at our budget lines, health and safety for me is the number one priority. We have put a lot of focus on that in the health and safety area team. From now on, they are all trying to make sure that whatever we are doing is defined by health and safety to make sure everyone has the proper PPE, adequate tools," he stated.

He also distinguished NAWEC's investigation from the official police inquiry, describing the company's probe--conducted alongside the World Bank project--as "very strict." He confirmed that with NAWEC's findings now finalized, the onus is on the main contractor to provide full compensation to the victims' families.

Asked about the status of the police investigation, Mr. Saidy said NAWEC had not yet received the police report. "Not yet," he said, explaining, "But from our side as a company, we made sure that we follow the rules and we hold the company accountable. The family have their own. It's up to them what they want to do."

Earlier, the Police Public Relations Officer informed Foroyaa that the police investigation had also been completed and the findings forwarded to the Attorney General's Chambers for legal advice.

The Kerr Gallow tragedy remains a somber reminder of the importance of rigorous safety standards in construction and utility projects, as both NAWEC and its partners move forward with renewed focus on accident prevention.