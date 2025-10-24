Tanzania: No, Tanzanian Government Did Not Order Officials to Identify Religious Leaders Opposing President Hassan

No, Tanzanian government did not order officials to identify religious leaders opposing president Hassan

IN SHORT: A document circulating on Facebook claims that the Tanzanian government has instructed regional and district officials to identify religious leaders who don't support president Samia Suluhu Hassan. But a government spokesperson has dismissed it as fake.

A document circulating on Facebook claims that the Tanzanian government has instructed regional and district officials to identify religious leaders who do not support president Samia Suluhu Hassan.

Dated 11 September 2025, the document includes Tamisemi's letterhead.

Tamisemi is an acronym for Tawala za Mikoa na Serikali za Mitaa, which refers to the President's Office - Regional Administration and Local Government, or PO-RALG.

The document reads in part: "Ofisi ya Rais - TAMISEMI imepokea maelekezo ya kuwataambua viongozi wa Dini wasioiunga mkono Mhe. Rais wa Jamhuri ya Muungano wa Tanzania na wanaohamasisha mipango ovu ya maandamano ya tarehe 29 Okt, 2025."

This translates as: "The Office of the President - TAMISEMI has received instructions to identify religious leaders who do not support the President of the United Republic of Tanzania and who are mobilising for unlawful demonstrations planned for 29 October 2025."

The document says that the information should be compiled and sent to the permanent secretary of Tamisemi, and that all reports should include "full names, denomination, and church/mosque details" of the leaders involved.

It includes what appears to be the signature of Adolf H. Ndunguru, identified as the secretary general of Tamisemi.

Tension ahead of elections

With Tanzania's general election scheduled for 29 October 2025, there has been increasing political tension and calls for reform. The main opposition party, Chadema, led by Tundu Lissu and Freeman Mbowe, was disqualified from the election. The party refused to sign a code of ethics, claiming it was unconstitutional.

The opposition leaders have previously been arrested during rallies and protests that called for fair electoral laws.

Concerns about the alleged crackdown on dissent in the country have been raised, particularly regarding restricted protests, the intimidation of the media and the monitoring of online activity.

Tanzanian authorities have also warned citizens, particularly young people, against participating in demonstrations, stating that such gatherings are illegal. Meanwhile, opposition figures and civil society groups accuse the government of using such measures to silence critics ahead of the polls.

The circulation of documents, such as the one purportedly from Tamisemi, adds to the growing tension and uncertainty surrounding the upcoming election.

But is it legitimate? We checked.

'Verify through official and credible government sources'

A comparison of the document against official communication from the office of the president revealed a discrepancy in the postal address. The document in question lists the address as 1953, whereas the official address is 1923.

On 16 September 2025, the office of the president dismissed the letter as fake.

"Tahadhari Wananchi mnatahadharishwa juu ya watu wenye nia ovu ambao wanaghushi barua zenye nembo ya Serikali na Saini za viongozi wa Serikali kisha kusamabaza kupitia mitandao ya kijamii na vyombo vya habari kwa lengo la kupotosha umma, kuzua taharuki na kuhamasisha vitendo vyanayojenga chuki dhidi ya Serikali na viongozo wakuu," wrote government spokesperson, Gerson Msigwa.

"Muonapo taarifa yenye mashaka mnashauriwa kujirishisha kutoka kwenye vyanzo sahihi vya taarifa ikiwemo kurasa rasmi za Serikali wenye mamlaka na jambo husika. Aidha, mnakumbushwa kujiepusha kusambaza taarifa zisizo kweli na zenye mlengo wa kuvunja Sheria."

This translates as: "Citizens are cautioned about individuals with malicious intentions who forge letters bearing government emblems and signatures of government officials, then circulate them on social media and through the press to mislead the public, cause panic, and incite hatred toward the government and senior leaders.

"When you encounter suspicious information, it is advisable to verify it through official and credible government sources, such as verified government pages or the authorities responsible for the matter. In addition, you are reminded to refrain from sharing false or misleading information that could amount to a violation of the law."

