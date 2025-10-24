Tanzania: Mwinyi Ends Pemba Campaign, Pledges Inclusive Development

Pemba — CCM'S Zanzibar presidential candidate, Dr Hussein Mwinyi, concluded his campaign in Pemba Island yesterday at Micheweni grounds in North Pemba, pledging to deliver progressive and inclusive development across the Isles.

Thousands of party members and supporters flooded the venue, waving green-and-yellow flags and chanting spirited CCM slogans, as musicians and youth troupes brought the atmosphere to life in a vibrant celebration marking the close of an energetic campaign season.

Addressing the cheering crowd, Dr Mwinyi urged voters to renew their trust in him for another five-year term, stressing that his administration had delivered tangible results and deserved the mandate to continue the work it had begun.

He said: "We have successfully implemented the 2020-2025 CCM party manifesto. We performed well. Now I ask you to vote for me so that we can continue our practical, inclusive development agenda, which leaves no one behind."

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr Mwinyi explained that his first term had focused on opening Pemba to the world through strategic investments in infrastructure, social services and good governance, a foundation he pledged to strengthen further if re-elected.

He pointed to major achievements across key sectors, including roads, bridges, airports and seaports, alongside improvements in education, health, water and electricity supply.

The President also underscored progress in job creation, public service reform and financial accountability, noting that such gains had laid a solid path toward prosperity and stability.

"Our success is visible in every sector. We have improved salaries and pensions, provided interest-free community loans, supported people with disabilities and, above all, maintained peace and stability throughout the Isles," he said.

Dr Mwinyi asked citizens to elect him and other candidates on CCM tickets that his government could continue to transform Zanzibar into a modern, prosperous and peaceful society.

He called on Zanzibaris to maintain peace before and after elections saying there could be no development without harmony.

"As we conclude our election campaign here today, I am asking you to re-elect me, our party's manifesto is clear on what we are going to do, I am committed to bring more positive changes for the benefit of the people of Zanzibar," he said.