Nigeria: 4 Govs, Emirs to Grace Kaduna Int'l Polo Grand Finale

At least four state governors and first class Emirs are among dignitaries expected to serve as special guests of honour at the final of the 2025 Kaduna International Polo Tournament this weekend at the foremost Murtala Mohammed Square in Kaduna.

Chief host and Kaduna State governor, Senator Uba Sani is expected to lead the long convoy of high-profile dignitaries that include Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger State, Governor Dauda Lawal of Zamfara State, Governor Dikko Randa of Katsina State, top shots from the Presidency, National Assembly members, business moguls and diplomats.

Kaduna Polo Tournament Manager, Atiku Abubakar Saleh, who dropped this in Kaduna added that first class Emirs like the Emir of Katsina and Emir of Zazzau, are also expected during the grand finale alongside other first class traditional rulers from across the country.

Kaduna Polo President, Mohammad Babangida, who had earlier promised an exciting and memorable tournament this year, stated that the international fiesta that galloped off with fanfare last Sunday, has lived up to its highly revered tradition, of pomp, excitement and competition.

Babangida who is eyeing his 16th Georgian Cup title with his EL-Amin team, expressed appreciation to all the corporate sponsors, both old and new, partners and individual contributors for their support and commitment to making the 2025 Kaduna international tournament a huge success.

"On behalf of the board and management committee of Kaduna Polo Club, we thank the Kaduna State Government for its support to the development of polo over the decades and all our benefactors who have been a pillar of strength.

"Kaduna Polo Club is particularly thrilled that the Governors of Niger, Katsina, Zamfara and others we are expecting during the grand finale have all been our big sponsors and partners in the task of taking Kaduna polo to a higher level," he stated.

Kaduna Polo vice-president and Chairman of the emerging Nigerian polo powerhouse, Kaduna Clearwater Farms, Brigadier General Kapeh Kazir, added that apart from the four major titles to be won at this weekend's grand finale, more winners are guaranteed to smile home with glittering prizes.

He listed the prizes to be presented during the closing ceremony this weekend to include General Hassan Katsina Cup, Sardauna Cup, Kere Ahmed Cup, Shehu Kangiwa Cup, Musa Yar'Adua Cup, Dangote Cup, among others.

The prestigious polo fiesta which has attracted more than 30 top teams from across the country, top Nigerian polo patrons and foreign professional players, is home to the oldest polo prize in the world, Georgian Trophy that remains the biggest prize on offer since 1919.

With top contenders like EL-Amin, Clearwater Farm and other teams seeking for places in the final of the four main prizes and over ten subsidiary prizes on offer this weekend, Kaduna holds a special allure this weekend for thousands of polo enthusiasts across the country for what promises to be a grandiose finale.