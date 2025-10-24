Nigeria: Chelsea, Other Clubs to Sign 3 Kwara Football Academy Players

The Executive Chairman, Kwara Sports Commission, Coach Bolakale Mogaji, says Chelsea Football Club and several other international clubs have expressed interest in signing three players from the Kwara Football Academy.

Mogaji disclosed this on Wednesday in Ilorin during the 3rd Quarter Inter-Ministerial News Briefing organised by the Kwara Ministry of Communications.

According to the chairman, the players are Abduljelil Kamaldeen for Chelsea in England; Uthman Tajudeen for Brentford in London and Ifeanyi Ikechwukwu for Lueven in Belgium.

He said that the proceeds from the proposed contracts with the international clubs were expected to boost the state's Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).

Mogaji explained that arrangements were in top gear with scouts from the clubs who identified their preferred players currently undergoing rigorous evaluation.

The sports administrator also highlighted the historic achievement by Kwara United Football Club, which won this year's prestigious President Federation Cup after a long period of time.

Mogaji stated that sports facilities at the George Innih Stadium Complex had been upgraded, including the construction of the first-of-its-kind eight-wing squash courts.

The chairman also revealed that the newly remodeled Pa Ladipo Indoor Sports Hall would soon be ready for use.

He described Abdulrazaq as a passionate lover of sports and praised his huge investment in sports development as a powerful tool for youth development. (NAN).