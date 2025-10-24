Nigeria: Osimhen, Nwabali, Bamaiyi Earn CAF Award Nominations

Super Eagles and Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen has once again been recognised among Africa's elite after being nominated for the 2025 African Player of the Year Award, as announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) yesterday via its official X handle.

The Nigerian forward headlines a star-studded list that includes Mohamed Salah (Egypt & Liverpool), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco & Paris Saint-Germain), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea & Borussia Dortmund), and Frank Anguissa (Cameroon & Napoli).

Other notable nominees are Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur), Fiston Mayele (DR Congo & Pyramids FC), Iliman Ndiaye (Senegal & Everton), Denis Bouanga (Gabon & Los Angeles FC), and Oussama Lamlioui (Morocco & RS Berkane).

Osimhen, who clinched the 2023 African Player of the Year crown after powering Napoli to the Serie A title, will be looking to reclaim the award from his Super Eagles teammate Ademola Lookman, who won it in 2024.

The 26-year-old striker has continued his fine form for both club and country. He scored a hat-trick in Nigeria's 4-0 demolition of Benin Republic in their final Group C fixture of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers, taking his tally to six goals in five appearances.

The win also sealed the Super Eagles' place in the CAF qualifying playoffs, slated for March 2026 in Morocco.

Meanwhile, Super Eagles' reliable shot-stopper Stanley Nwabali has been shortlisted for the 2025 CAF Goalkeeper of the Year award.

The Chippa United star, whose heroics during the 2024 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) earned him continental acclaim, joins a competitive field of Africa's finest goalkeepers.

His nomination comes as recognition of his consistency, composure, and leadership in Nigeria's goal.

In the same vein, Flying Eagles' captain, Daniel Bamaiyi, also earned a well-deserved spot on the shortlist for CAF Young Player of the Year.

Bamaiyi impressed at the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup in Chile, where he led Nigeria to the Round of 16, scoring two goals -- both from the penalty spot -- in matches against Saudi Arabia (3-2 win) and Colombia (1-1 draw).

The winners of the 2025 CAF Awards will be announced later this year at a gala ceremony celebrating Africa's best footballers, coaches, and teams.