Johannesburg — One cannot discuss the positioning of Africa without analysing the role of South Africa as the only African country with a longstanding membership in the G20. Recently, joined by the African Union (AU), which is Africa's continental body, the continent's position should now be strengthened, as it has two representatives.

It is important to acknowledge that the G20 as much as it is a significant global group with the best-performing economies, it presents both opportunities and challenges to Africa. Therefore, the positioning is significant as it is key to determining how Africa leverages the opportunities and how it handles the challenges presented by the G20.

The best way to ensure that Africa's positioning is stronger and effective is by ensuring that the AU and South Africa maintain collaborative efforts, have aligned priorities, and back each other up in the G20. South Africa's G20 presidency can also be leveraged to ensure that Africa's position in this global forum is respected and effective. This will depend heavily on how South Africa exerts its influence and promotes an agenda that aligns with Africa's priorities in the G20.

The policy brief proposes key strategies that will ensure that Africa's position in the G20 is significantly impactful in leveraging the opportunities and mitigating the challenges presented by its membership in this group. These strategies include; the establishment of clear boundaries, the ability to negotiate on the bases of African interests and priorities, ability to be a leader and contributor and not just a receiver, having clear priorities, understanding the key goals of the group and having less expectations on the group, having a unified voice, and acknowledging that the G20 is not a key contributor to solving African problems.

Africa's position in the G20 can be easily undermined if not well asserted.

In a group as significant as the G20, Africa's position can always be easily overlooked and undermined if not well asserted. Therefore, it is important for the two African representatives to establish a sustainable, strong, and clear African position in the G20. This would be beneficial not only to leverage the opportunities and mitigate challenges, but also for the improvement of Africa's economy, contribution to the world, and overall respect. The G20 is a group made up of the world's largest economies, and its members frequently hold summits to discuss pressing issues that affect the progress of the global economy[i].

Africa is made up of 55 countries, meaning their interests and expectations from this group might differ and conflict. Also, with South Africa being the longest African member in the G20 and being the current president of the G20, it plays a significant role in the positioning of Africa and how it benefits from the opportunities and tackles the challenges.

If South Africa prioritizes itself as a country while neglecting the other African countries and partnering with the AU, then the positioning will be unclear and less beneficial. However, if the AU and South Africa, as the permanent members, partner up and identify common and most critical interests that could be fulfilled through the opportunities presented by the G20, and collectively find common strategies to mitigate the challenges for the benefit of Africa as a whole. Then Africa's position will be impactful and beneficial. As stated by Ibrahim Assane Mayaki, the former prime minister of Niger, Africa, "will need to speak with one voice if it hopes to influence G20 decision-making"[ii].

The AU and South Africa need to understand the significance of their membership in the group. As the key members representing a continent, it is important to also establish a stable and sustainable position in the group that will not be affected by rotational chairmanship, conflicting interests, or even the challenges that this group presents. The AU gaining permanent membership status was a step to acknowledge the continent as a global power and present it with the opportunity to represent itself as the "world's largest free trade area" ii.

A clear African position will ensure that opportunities are leveraged and challenges are mitigated.

Furthermore, it has been highlighted that, "With the AU as a member of the G20, the status of Africa as a decision-making object is poised to change considering that it represents 55 member states, something that will greatly increase the G20's representativeness and legitimacy"[iii]. Therefore, a clear African position in the G20 will ensure that opportunities are leveraged and challenges are mitigated.

In the study by Pamla Gopaul and Juliet Oluoch titled "Africa's role in the G20," published in 2023iii. The main opportunities and challenges for Africa in the G20 are outlined as follows:

The opportunities are:

The G20 could be a base reference for the AU in its efforts to improve stability and security on the continent.

AU has the chance to highlight the debt issue and present practical, aligned, and fast solutions that could tackle this issue.

To highlight significant challenges that require global cooperation.

To advocate for policies and actions that would be beneficial for Africa's development and integration.

Ability to be a contributor to global solutions.

Due to limited representation in the G20, there is a chance for improved collaboration among African countries.

Strengthen relations with regional blocs while creating new partnerships.

Improved credibility and attractiveness for foreign direct investments (FDIs), tourism, and innovation.

The challenges are:

The internal challenges, differences such as different colonial and historical alliances, and failure to build consensus among African countries could affect voting or decision-making choices.

Pressure to align African interests and agenda with those of the G20 members, neglecting that these are not well-matched with African priorities and values.

Failure to acknowledge Africa as an equal partner or co-partner, leading to some G20 members acting as leaders over Africa in this relationship.

Overstepping of boundaries, where some G20 members could increase pressure and control in how Africa engages with countries like China and Russia.

Increased pressure to implement standards, values, and regulations that are not beneficial to Africa, as these could limit its policy application, sovereignty, or even undermine its internal efforts.

Africa's success in the G20 and its ability to leverage opportunities or address challenges, as well as make meaningful contributions to global decision-making, will not only depend on how global powers undermine Africa but also on how the two African representatives represent their continent. The main issues include the difference in years of G20 membership between South Africa and the AU, the disparity in capacity since the AU represents more than one country, and South Africa hosting the G20 summit this year.

South Africa has been the only African representative in the G20 for approximately 25 years, having joined in 1999 when the group was established[iv]. The AU recently joined in 2023[v], meaning it has been part of the group for only 2 years now. This is a significant difference in duration between the two African representatives, which could lead to undermining each other or one wanting to have more power than the other.

The AU, representing 55 countries, while South Africa is only representing itself. However, due to it being an African country, it must make decisions that will benefit not just itself but also other African countries. Especially now, as the President and leader of the G20, South Africa is expected to advocate for African interests[vi]. The capacity of the AU might make it want to overpower South Africa, while South Africa's position as the president of the G20 might make it undermine other African countries.

Therefore, the key problems that might stem from these key issues are, firstly, the failure of the AU and SA to have unified interests, perspectives, and a voice. Secondly, having overlapping priorities whereby the AU and South Africa cannot find common ground on key priorities to be presented or discussed in the G20. Thirdly, the AU overshadows South Africa and its decisions due to its capacity.

The AU and South Africa are representatives of Africa and should work together to ensure success in the G20.

Additionally, failing to have clear boundaries between the AU and South Africa. Yes, the AU and South Africa are representatives of Africa and should work together to ensure success in the G20. However, they should have the ability to exercise their independence as separate members in the group. Finally, the countries within the AU need to have unified and agreed-upon stances before the G20 negotiations.

As much as South Africa is part of the AU, the other countries within the AU need to find common ground in terms of priorities or interests before the AU and South Africa discuss these at the G20. South Africa is not just representing its own national interests; it is also advocating for the interests of the entire continent, particularly through its presidency.

To effectively serve as a representative for Africa rather than merely a middle power voice, South Africa needs to secure the backing of consensus positions established by the AU[vii]. Also, Mr. Chrispin Phiri, the spokesperson for the Minister of International Relations and Cooperation, highlighted that it is significant for the AU and South Africa to coordinate, especially with the SA leadership, to enhance regional integration and cooperation vi.

To effectively represent Africa, South Africa needs to secure the backing of consensus AU-endorsed positions.

Therefore, to address the challenges presented by the G20, to benefit from the opportunities, and for Africa to have a stable and valuable position, it is significant that the AU and South Africa avoid these problems and solve any that have already been happening.

With the problems listed above, these are some of the policies that could be used to solve or avoid these problems.

Use Agenda 2063 to Align Priorities:

The AU and South Africa should position Agenda 2063 as a strategic tool to ensure that their G20 advocacy is aligned. This is important as this will not only show a unified front but will also help the continent achieve some of the goals it has set out to achieve through the "Agenda 2063". It has been noted that Agenda 2063 should "be viewed as a shared vision within which African states, individually and collectively, will chart their respective common but adapted development paths to achieve the vision of an integrated, united, and prosperous continent"[viii]. Therefore, this approach of aligning priorities with the agenda will facilitate a clearer and more concrete starting point for both the AU and South Africa. It will help identify the key areas that need attention on the continent, especially within the context of the G20 platform.

With South Africa holding the presidency this year, there is a unique opportunity to centre discussions around Africa's needs. One effective way to achieve this is by aligning its current G20 priorities with Agenda 2063. International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has pointed out that South Africa will utilize its G20 presidency to focus on the AU's Agenda 2063, which serves as Africa's blueprint and master plan for transforming the continent into a global powerhouse[ix].

It has been noted that there is a disconnect between G20 initiatives, such as the Development Working Group (DWG), and Agenda 2063. Closing this gap is crucial, as the G20 can significantly contribute to achieving various African goals. The G20 has the potential to significantly contribute to specific development priorities in Africa. The African participants, such as South Africa, should focus on areas where the G20 can offer meaningful assistance to advance the African development agenda[x]. If South Africa and the AU align their priorities with Agenda 2063 during the G20 summit, they could make a meaningful contribution to the discussions.

It has been hinted that South Africa will indeed focus on "Africa's development,which entails placing Africa's development at the forefront in alignment with the African Union's Agenda 2063, 'The Africa We Want'" vi. Therefore, this presents an opportunity to position Africa as a key focus area for this year's G20 meeting and to leave a lasting impact on the overall agenda. Such alignment will clearly demonstrate that the AU and South Africa know what they want to achieve from their engagement with the G20.

Establish Key Priorities to Prevent Overlap:

Agenda 2063 can be aligned with the G20 priorities, especially this year, with South Africa serving as president. However, it is crucial to ensure that the continent's priorities do not overlap with those of South Africa as a nation. South Africa needs to prioritize its own interests while also focusing on the broader African agenda. To achieve this, it is essential to differentiate between continental priorities and national priorities. One effective approach would be to develop a joint AU–South Africa priority matrix that clearly distinguishes between continental issues, such as debt reform and the advancement of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and national interests like Southern African Development Community (SADC) integration and youth employment creation. While all these priorities are important, maintaining their separation will help to avoid overlap and neglect. This approach will also prevent duplication, ensure strategic focus, and allow South Africa to represent Africa without compromising its own agenda. Therefore, for the continent, Agenda 2063 should serve as the strategic tool, while the New Development Plan (2030) should be the guiding framework for South Africa.

It has been highlighted that South Africa's role in the G20 will allow it to advocate for policies that benefit the nation, the SADC, and the continent, especially aiming to support economically marginalized communities in South Africa. As the G20 president, South Africa will prioritize tackling global economic issues and promoting sustainable development, guided by its National Development Plan and Agenda 2063vi. Therefore, there is a significant need to establish and separate priorities for the continent and for the nation to avoid overlap.

Develop a Partnership Strategy to Define Roles:

It is important for South Africa and the AU to clearly define their roles and responsibilities as they seek to collaborate and work in unity. The AU must recognize that it cannot solely rely on South Africa's long membership and presidency to advance its agenda in the G20. Likewise, South Africa should not expect to successfully coordinate its presidency just by leveraging Africa's collective weight or support. Both parties need each other to effectively position Africa within the G20, yet it is crucial that they have the capacity to operate independently as well. Consequently, developing a strategic partnership is essential. This strategy should clarify South Africa's role as a member state, define the AU's role as a regional body, and outline coordination protocols and decision-making boundaries. Such clarity will help align priorities, prevent overlap, and reduce dependency or unrealistic expectations between them. It is important to note that South Africa's primary focus is on its own interests, followed by those of the SADC region, and then Africa as a whole. In contrast, the AU's responsibility is to prioritize the interests of the entire continent. As mentioned, South Africa's foreign policy is closely linked to its domestic priorities, aiming to create a better, more stable, and prosperous South Africa, the SADC region, and Africa overall vi. This approach will prevent institutional overreach and promote mutual respect and strategic complementarity.

Africa's positioning on the global stage depends on how the AU and South Africa work together and independently within the G20.

In conclusion, AU and South Africa should collaborate and work in unity while also allowing each other to thrive independently within the G20. To achieve this, it is essential to align priorities with Agenda 2063 and the New Development Plan 2030, avoid overlapping priorities, and establish a clear partnership strategy. This approach will help leverage the opportunities presented by the G20 while addressing the challenges it poses.

Africa's positioning on the global stage depends on how the AU and South Africa work together and independently within the G20. It is important to recognize that South Africa's G20 presidency is a significant step in establishing Africa as a contributor, leader, and driver of global relations, while the AU, as a recently joined permanent member, emphasizes and strengthens this role. Africa is no longer merely a recipient or dependent continent; it has emerged as a strategic player in fostering global change and development.

The author is a Ph.D. in Political Science Candidate at the University of Johannesburg.

This article is part of a series ahead of the Amplifying African Voices for Strategic Action conference to be held at the University of the Witwatersrand, Johannesburg, November 21-27, 2025.

