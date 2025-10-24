Liberia: Senator Saah Joseph Urges Focus On Skills Training to Reduce Foreign Dependence

Montserrado County Senator Saah H. Joseph has underscored the importance of vocational and technical education, describing it as the hope for Liberia's development future.

Speaking on Sunday, October 19, 2025, at the graduation ceremony of the Big Sam Academy International School, where he served as guest speaker, Senator Joseph lamented that most contracts in Liberia are awarded to foreign nationals because many Liberians lack the necessary technical and vocational skills.

"If we must move our country forward, we must invest in vocational and technical education. That is the only way we can empower our people and reduce the dependence on foreigners," Senator Joseph stated.

He called for greater attention to be paid to Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET), emphasizing that it plays a vital role in job creation and national development.

As part of his remarks, the Montserrado County Senator pledged scholarships for members of the graduating class to attend his soon-to-be-opened technical college, which he said will officially begin operations in February 2026.

Senator Joseph also urged the graduates to remain humble, remember their roots, and appreciate the institution that contributed to their academic journey.

"Never forget where you came from and the school that helped shape your future," he told the jubilant graduates.

The colorful ceremony was attended by proud parents, guardians, and well-wishers who celebrated the achievements of the 25 graduating students who successfully passed both the school and national examinations.

Also speaking in an interview after the program, the chairman of the proposed People's Action Party, Ahmed Sirleaf, disclosed that once the party is certificated, it will function not only as a political institution but also as a company to operate during and after election periods.

Sirleaf echoed Senator Joseph's statement, emphasizing that education remains one of the key priorities of the proposed party's agenda.

He noted that investing in education, especially vocational and technical training, is critical for Liberia's growth and sustainable development.

The graduation ceremony at Big Sam Academy International School not only marked a milestone for the young graduates but also reignited the national conversation on the need to prioritize technical and vocational education.