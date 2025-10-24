Nigeria: Curtain Falls On 17th Indomie Heroes Awards As Young Champions Take Spotlight

press release

Dufil Prima Foods, makers of Nigeria's iconic Indomie Instant Noodles, has concluded the 17th edition of its flagship Corporate Social Responsibility initiative, the Indomie Heroes Awards (IHA), a prestigious platform honouring extraordinary acts of bravery, compassion, and ingenuity by Nigerian children.

Held in Lagos, the grand finale of this year's edition, themed "Unsung Heroes" celebrated three exceptional young Nigerians whose stories of heroism reflect the highest values of courage and character.

From 11 to 13 October 2025, millions of Nigerians tuned in to national television broadcasts to witness the emotional and inspiring stories of these remarkable children.

Following a meticulous nationwide selection process involving community interviews, school validations, and third-party research, three category winners emerged and were honoured with Abraham Umoren, aged 9, from Akwa Ibom State winning in the Physical Bravery category, and Ismail Muhammad, 13, from Kwara State clinching the Social Bravery category and Hassan Adamu, 15, from Yobe State was the winner in the Intellectual Bravery category.

These young heroes were selected from thousands of nominations submitted from across Nigeria, after months of rigorous screening and verification by independent research agencies commissioned by Dufil Prima Foods.

Speaking at the conclusion of the 17th edition, Temitope Ashiwaju, Group Corporate Communications and Events Manager, Dufil Prima Foods, said, "Every year, we are humbled by the depth of courage, ingenuity, and compassion shown by Nigerian children. The Indomie Heroes Awards is more than a ceremony; it is a mirror reflecting the future of Nigeria. These stories remind us that heroism is not defined by age or status, but by selfless acts that uplift others."

The young champions, expressed joy and gratitude at being recognised. Each of them thanked Indomie for the honour and pledged to continue making a positive difference in their communities, using their abilities and platforms to inspire others.

"We never expected to be celebrated like this," said Abraham Umoren. "Thank you, Indomie, for seeing us, as for me, i will keep helping others as much as I can."

The 2025 edition also introduced a state-level recognition tier for the first time, honouring runners-up in each category and expanding the reach of the initiative to recognise even more young changemakers across Nigeria.

Since its inception in 2008, the Indomie Heroes Awards has celebrated 59 young Nigerian heroes, awarded millions of naira in scholarships, and amplified the voices of children who demonstrate courage, empathy, and a strong sense of social responsibility.

The awards ceremony was broadcast nationwide, allowing families, educators, and leaders to witness the stories that continue to inspire hope and resilience across communities.

The Indomie Heroes Awards stands as a testament to Dufil Prima Foods' long-standing commitment to nurturing leadership, empathy, and patriotism in Nigeria's next generation.