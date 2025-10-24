Ghana: Government Declares Three Days of Mourning for Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings - Directs All Flags Fly At Half-Mast

24 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Following the passing of H.E. Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, former First Lady of the Republic of Ghana, President John Dramani Mahama has, on behalf of the government, declared three days of national mourning from today, Friday 24 October to Sunday 26 Dctober 2025.

During this period, all national flags shall fly at half-mast at all public buildings, diplomatic missions, and government installations throughout the country and abroad.

This is in honour of her memory and in recognition of her distinguished service to our nation. Mrs Agyeman-Rawlings served Ghana with dedication and commitment, particularly in women's empowerment, child welfare, and social development.

The Government has extended its deepest condolences to the family, her children, and all who mourn this irreplaceable loss.

