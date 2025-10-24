Ghana: NPP Warns Communicators Against Using Party-Sponsored Media Platforms to Campaign for Aspirants

24 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) has cautioned all its communicators not to use party-sponsored media platforms to campaign for or against any presidential aspirant ahead of its upcoming primary.

In a statement issued on October 23, 2025, and signed by the Acting National Chairman, Mr. Danquah Smith Buttey, the party stressed that any communicator found breaching this directive will be suspended from representing the party and may face further disciplinary action in line with its constitution.

The statement, released by the National Secretariat, said the directive is part of efforts to ensure fairness, transparency, and unity within the party as it prepares for the presidential primary.

It also directed all presidential aspirants to notify regional party offices of their campaign schedules before touring any region to allow proper coordination.

In addition, regional executives are to assign an officer to accompany each aspirant during the tour, observe proceedings, and submit a report to the National Secretariat.

Mr. Buttey urged all party members and stakeholders to comply with the directives to maintain discipline and harmony within the NPP, emphasizing that adherence will strengthen the party's internal democracy and credibility.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

