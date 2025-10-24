Ghana: NDC Mourns Former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings

24 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has expressed deep sorrow following the death of former First Lady Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, describing her as a remarkable woman who dedicated her life to empowering women and children.

In a statement issued on Thursday, October 23, 2025, and signed by the General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, the party said Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings made a lasting impact on Ghana's history through her leadership of the 31st December Women's Movement, where she championed education, economic empowerment, and social inclusion for women across the country.

The statement noted that as one of the founding pillars of the NDC, Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings played an important role in shaping the party's ideals and identity.

It added that despite later forming another political party, her contribution to the NDC remains significant.

Mr. Kwetey recalled that during the party's commemoration of its founder's birth date on June 22, 2025, he publicly called for Mrs. Agyeman-Rawlings to be recognized again as the Founding Mother of the NDC a gesture that reflected the party's respect and appreciation for her legacy.

"We take comfort in knowing that this acknowledgment was made while she was still with us. The NDC has always held her legacy in respect and gratitude" the statement read.

The party extended its condolences to the Rawlings family, especially her children and loved ones, praying for strength and comfort in their moment of grief.

"May the soul of Mrs. Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings rest in perfect peace," it concluded.

By: Jacob Aggrey

