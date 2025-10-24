Liberia: Legislature Poised for First-Ever System Audit

House Speaker Richard Nagbe Koon has endorsed what he described as a "historic milestone" in Liberia's governance system, as the General Auditing Commission (GAC) begins a comprehensive system audit of the House of Representatives--the first of its kind in the country's post-war history.

Speaking at an entry meeting with Auditor General Garswa Jackson and officials of the GAC on Wednesday, Speaker Koon said the audit represents a significant leap forward in promoting transparency, accountability, and effective financial management within the Legislature.

"This marks the first time in Liberia's history that the Legislature is undergoing a system audit," Speaker Koon declared. "It demonstrates our willingness to be transparent and accountable to the people we serve."

He credited the current leadership of the House of Representatives for transforming years of discussion into concrete action, saying the move reflects the Legislature's commitment to internal reform and good governance.

"As leaders, we must be willing to subject ourselves to the same level of scrutiny that we expect of other public institutions," the Speaker emphasized. "This process will strengthen the Legislature's integrity and public trust."

Speaker Koon outlined a series of ongoing and planned reforms aimed at improving financial discipline within the House of Representatives. These include the establishment of an Internal Audit Secretariat and the rollout of a fully automated financial management system to ensure that all legislative financial operations comply with the Public Financial Management (PFM) Law and the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) Law.

He noted that the system audit will help identify operational gaps, strengthen institutional controls, and lay the foundation for a full financial audit in the future.

"This audit is not just about compliance; it is about transformation," Koon said. "We want to modernize our internal systems, improve service delivery, and ensure that public resources are used efficiently and transparently."

Speaker Koon reaffirmed the statutory independence of the General Auditing Commission as provided under Section 2.1.3(c) and (d) of the GAC Act, which grants the Auditor General full authority over the scope, nature, and timing of audits.

"The law is clear: the Auditor General shall not be subject to the direction or control of any person or authority," the Speaker quoted. "This independence is essential for credible, objective, and impartial auditing."

He expressed confidence that the audit will be conducted professionally and that its recommendations will guide the Legislature in building a more transparent and efficient institution.

Speaker Koon reaffirmed that under his leadership, the House of Representatives will remain open to scrutiny and constructive partnership with integrity institutions.

"Accountability begins with us," he said. "This initiative sends a strong message that the Legislature is serious about reform, and we will continue to lead by example."

The Speaker welcomed the Auditor General and his team, expressing optimism that the audit's findings will help shape meaningful improvements in legislative governance and fiscal responsibility.

"We look forward to working closely with the GAC throughout this process. Together, we can make our Legislature a model of accountability and transparency for all government institutions," he concluded.