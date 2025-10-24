Liberia: Six Reported Dead in Deadly Car Crash in Skt, Bong

Six people have reportedly died in a tragic road collision involving a black Toyota Corolla and a white pickup truck along the Phebe-Sergeant Kollie Town in Bong County.

Bong County Traffic Inspector Mamadee M. Kenneh spoke to the Daily Observer Newspaper and confirmed that the accident happened around 15:24 GMT on Tuesday afternoon at Morris' Farm, just before the SKT Bridge. The crash involved 13 people across the two vehicles.

Preliminary police reports indicate that the Toyota Corolla, with license plate No. A116535 and driven by the late Thomas D. Sumo, was heading from Gbarnga towards SKT when it collided head-on with a white four-door pickup truck, registered as A612233, which was driven by Samuel D. Cooper, an employee of the Senate office in Sinoe County. The traffic inspector noted that the impact severely damaged both vehicles, with debris scattered on the roadside.

He stated that emergency responders arrived soon after the crash and took the injured and deceased to a nearby hospital in Gbarnga. "We can confirm that six people have died while the other passengers are undergoing medical checks," a police traffic officer told our reporter. "Identification of the deceased is still ongoing."

Of the 13 individuals involved, Inspector Kenneh confirmed that three were women. He mentioned that the bodies of the deceased are being kept at the hospital's morgue until relatives can identify them, while the injured are receiving treatment under police supervision. He added that both vehicles have been moved off the road to allow traffic to flow smoothly.

In light of this tragic incident, Inspector Kenneh assured that investigators from the Liberia National Police (LNP) Traffic Division have started looking into the cause of the accident. He stated that both vehicles were traveling in opposite directions when they collided but did not speculate on the cause until the investigation is complete.

"The accident is being treated as a tragic and unexpected event," a senior traffic officer explained. "We do not suspect foul play at this point. Once the investigation is complete, we will release the findings."

The police also confirmed that one of the vehicles belonged to a government staff member. However, officials have not yet confirmed whether the driver, Mr. Cooper, was injured or among the deceased. "We found several documents at the scene belonging to the Senate staff," the officer noted.

Local residents who gathered near the crash site described the scene as horrific, with twisted metal and shattered glass scattered across the highway. Witnesses said the accident may have been caused by tire failure.

Police have expressed condolences to the grieving families and asked for calm as the investigation continues. "We urge the public to remain peaceful and allow the police to conduct their work," the Bong County Traffic Inspector told this paper.

"This is a sad day for Bong County and Liberia as a whole."

Authorities are asking relatives of anyone who may have been traveling along the Gbarnga-Sergeant Kollie Town route at the time to contact the police or the hospital for identification. Further details will be provided once the official report is completed.