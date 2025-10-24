Liberia: LTA, Starlink to Connect 156 Public High Schools

The Liberia Telecommunications Authority (LTA) and Starlink Liberia LLC. concluded an agreement to provide satellite-based Internet connectivity to one hundred fifty-six public senior high schools throughout Liberia.

LTA Chairman Clarence Massaquoi, upon signing the Agreement, said providing high-speed, reliable internet connectivity to public senior high schools in every county of Liberia represents a great leap forward in a national effort to bridge the digital divide, and improve learning outcomes for secondary school students.

Chairman Massaquoi said that connecting the schools is in furtherance of the commitment of President Joseph N. Boikai and the Government of Liberia to advancing the digital development of the country, with particular emphasis on using ICT to empower Liberian youth.

Under the Agreement, internet kits, routers and one year data subscription will be donated under Starlink's Impact Plan which supports the supply of internet connectivity to schools and clinics in underserved communities.

The donation of the 156 kits, valued at over US$160,000, comes after discussions between the LTA Chairman and Starlink management on support for the LTA's School Connect Project being implemented under the national Digital Transformation Program.

The LTA will partner with the Ministry of Education to install the Starlink kits at the 156 schools which have already been equipped with solar power and computers by the Ministry's Improving Results in Secondary Education (IRISE) project.

The Starlink kits are expected in the country over the next few weeks for immediate deployment by the LTA.