Liberia: Cuban Embassy Showcases Culture, Honors Liberia-Cuba Ties

The Embassy of the Republic of Cuba in Liberia on Monday, October 20, hosted a vibrant cultural event celebrating the deep historical and educational ties between Cuba and Liberia. The program, held at the Cuban Embassy in Monrovia, featured an exhibition of Cuban art, music, and cuisine.

Dr. Indira López Argüelles, Head of Mission at the Cuban Embassy, welcomed guests with a heartfelt message about the shared cultural roots between Cuba and Liberia.

"When we are together, we will perform the National Anthem," Dr. López said. "But now, I would just like to introduce what you are watching today. We have displayed Cuban music from the roots, European to African influences in our disc, and on the walls are works by Cuban artist Mrs. Damaris Haselhuber, a creative intellectual whose art reflects the soul of our people."

She encouraged guests to explore the artwork and sample traditional Cuban dishes and beverages, including mojitos, adding that Cuban food shares striking similarities with Liberian cuisine.

"You will taste how we have common roots," she noted. "The music is calm, the food is familiar, and our spirits are the same."

The event was attended by heads of civil society organizations, international partners, members of the diplomatic corps, and Liberian alumni of Cuban institutions.

One of the evening's highlights was the touching testimony of Dr. David K. Sumo Jr., a young Liberian physician who shared his extraordinary journey from the remote county of Rivercess to the Latin American School of Medicine (Escuela Latinoamericana de Medicina -- ELAM) in Havana, Cuba.

In an exclusive interview with the Daily Observer, Dr. Sumo recounted his humble beginnings, growing up in a rural community with little access to healthcare. "There were no doctors in our area," he said. "We used to cross rivers just to find a medical assistant. I saw people die simply because help was too far away. That inspired my dream to become a doctor."

From working as a janitor and volunteer registrar at St. Francis Hospital in Cestos City, he steadily advanced to become a laboratory technician through hard work and training opportunities offered by the Ministry of Health. His dedication earned him the endorsement of the County Health Team for a scholarship to study medicine in Cuba in 2016.

He described his early struggles learning Spanish, surviving a life-threatening illness, and adapting to a new culture far from home. "I thank God and the Cuban people," he said. "They stood by me. I even survived appendicitis while in Cuba because of their quick intervention and care."

During his studies at ELAM, Dr. Sumo rose to leadership, serving as president of the Liberian Students' Union and later as president of the African Students' Union in Cuba, representing over a thousand students from across the continent.

He graduated in July 2023 with honors earning awards for academic excellence and as the best Spanish-speaking student among his cohort.

Returning to Liberia, Dr. Sumo and his colleague completed their internships at the John F. Kennedy Medical Center, James N. Davies Hospital, and 14 Military Hospital, despite challenges with delayed government support.

"We were sent to Cuba under an agreement that we would be employed within 90 days of our return," he explained. "That has not happened, but we continue to serve and survive. I remain grateful to Cuba for making my dream possible."

The cultural evening underscored Cuba's enduring commitment to international solidarity particularly in health and education. Through its scholarship program, Cuba has trained thousands of African doctors, including Liberians, many of whom are now serving in hospitals and rural clinics across the country.

As the music played and guests savored Cuban and Liberian delicacies, the spirit of partnership between the two nations was unmistakable: a shared story of resilience, culture, and the power of education to transform lives.