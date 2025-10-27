Rwanda: Akagera National Park Named Among the World's Top 25 Destinations for 2026

Akagera National Park in eastern Rwanda has earned international acclaim as one of the world's 25 must-visit destinations for 2026, according to National Geographic.

ALSO READ: Eight reasons why Akagera National Park should be on your bucket list

Renowned for its thriving wildlife and scenic landscapes, Akagera offers a safari experience that stands out on the African continent, with lions, zebras, leopards, giraffes, elephants, and more than 500 species of birds thrive. The introduction of rhinos in recent years completed the park's 'Big Five.'

ALSO READ: Akagera park at the heart of $2m rhino rewilding drive

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"The park's expansive savanna, rolling green woodlands, and snaking waterways are ideal for wilderness enthusiasts seeking a safari without crowds," National Geographic's Travel magazine said in Best of the World 2026 list.

"Akagera sees an average of only 50,000 visitors a year, making it a quieter alternative to popular parks such as Tanzania's Serengeti National Park (350,000 visitors) and Kenya's Masai Mara National Reserve (300,000 visitors)."

ALSO READ: Akagera National Park generates over Rwf6bn in revenues

Highlighting Akagera's appeal, National Geographic notes that its relative tranquility allows visitors to witness wildlife in a more intimate setting, far from the throngs typical of other iconic African parks.

Established in 1934 along Rwanda's eastern border, Akagera has faced its share of challenges, with poaching and deforestation having once devastated its landscapes and wildlife, especially during and in the aftermath of the 1994 Genocide against the Tutsi.

"Thirty years ago, Rwanda's largest national park looked drastically different," National Geographic noted, as it reflected on the park's recovery journey.

"For the past decade and a half, African Parks and Rwanda Development Board (RDB) have been working to rehabilitate the park. The big five and many other animal species now flourish on the plains of Akagera. A successful rhino translocation from South Africa in 2021, another 70 white rhinos were relocated to Akagera in May 2025, [have] positioned the park as a conservation hub for threatened species."

As Akagera's wildlife continues to thrive, its tourism infrastructure is also evolving to meet growing demand. National Geographic highlights this development, noting, "As wildlife flourishes, more hospitality options are springing up. Recent developments in the south of Akagera, the most accessible sector from Kigali, include the extensive renovation of Karenge Bush Camp."

"In the northern sector, Wilderness Magashi Peninsula, a high-end, intimate safari camp, has opened on Akagera's remote Magashi Peninsula, contributing to the small lineup of tented suites and lodges that make the park's exciting wildlife encounters even more accessible."

ALSO READ: Akagera's new rhino crash to boost biodiversity, tourism

In 2024, the park welcomed over 56,000 visitors, including more than 48,000 paying guests, according to its management.

Rwandans made up 45% of these, underscoring strong domestic engagement. The same year, Akagera generated $4.7 million in revenue, with projections rising to $4.9 million in 2025.

Rwanda currently has four national parks. There is Akagera in the east; Volcanoes National Park, the home of mountain gorillas located in the northwestern part of the country; Nyungwe National Park, a tropical rainforest located in the southwestern part and Gishwati-Mukura, another rainforest located in the west.

Why National Geographic listings matter

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Rwanda Travel Wildlife By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

National Geographic has long been a global authority on exploration, geography, and environmental storytelling. Each year, the magazine curates its Best of the World lists, spotlighting destinations that combine natural beauty, cultural richness, and unique experiences, guiding travelers toward unforgettable adventures.

It's Best of the World 2026 feature included 25 top destinations to visit in 2026, with Akagera being one of only a handful of African locations highlighted. Other African destinations on the list were Morocco's capital, Rabat, celebrated for its vibrant cultural and historical offerings, and the northern coastlines of South Africa and Namibia, which were mentioned collectively for their stunning landscapes.

Globally, the list spans a remarkable array of destinations, from the Dolomites in Italy and Quebec in Canada to the Black Sea coast of Turkiye, Manila in the Philippines, and Uluru-Kata Tjuta in Australia, showcasing both natural wonders and culturally rich experiences.