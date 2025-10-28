Kenya: At Least 12 People Feared Dead After Light Aircraft Crashes in Kwale

28 October 2025
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Correspondent

Kwale — At least twelve people are feared dead after a light aicraft crashed at the Tsimba Golini area in Kwale.

According to the Kenya Civil Aviation Authority (KCAA), government agencies are currently on site to determine the cause of the 0530 incident.

"Kenya Civil Aviation Authority wishes to confirm that an aircraft, registration number 5Y-CCA on its way from Diani to Kichwa Tembo crashed at 0530Z," the KCAA indicated.

"The aicraft had 12 persons on board. Government agencies are already on site to establish the cause of the accident and its impact," it stated.

The plane operated by Mombasa Air Services had taken off from Diani airport and was headed for Kichwa Tembo in when it crashed.

The cause of the crash was not immediately known.

The airline operates between Mombasa and other tourist destinations in the country.

Experts are investigating the crash.

Such accidents are common in the area which is believed to be hilly.

