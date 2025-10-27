Nigeria: NDLEA Uncovers UK-Bound Cocaine in Cream Containers, Meth in Water Heater

....Raids night club over drug party, arrests owner, Pretty Mike, others

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, has uncovered a major drug trafficking ring involving cocaine concealed in body cream containers and methamphetamine hidden in a water heater, even as operatives raided a Lagos night club hosting a drug party.

NDLEA spokesman, Femi Babafemi, said the raid was carried out in the early hours of Sunday, October 26, at Proxy Night Club, Victoria Island, Lagos, where over 100 suspects were arrested, including the club owner, Mike Eze Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike.

"Cartons of illicit substances including Loud and laughing gas were recovered from suspects at the party and in the club's store," Babafemi said, adding that the raid followed intelligence reports and was executed around 3 a.m.

In a separate operation, NDLEA officers at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos, intercepted 70 parcels of cocaine weighing 3.6 kilograms concealed in cocoa butter formula body cream containers bound for London. A cargo agent, Lawal Mustapha Olakunle, was arrested, leading to the capture of two key accomplices, Ogunmuyide Taiwo Deborah and Mutiu Adebayo Adebiyi, a travel agency CEO.

At the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, AIIA, Enugu, a 35-year-old Lesotho national, Lemena Mark, was arrested while attempting to export 103.59 grams of methamphetamine concealed in a diabeta herbs coffee tea pack to the Philippines.

In Kwara State, NDLEA operatives arrested Umar Abubakar, 40, with 21,950 capsules of tramadol 250mg hidden inside a 100-litre water heater.

Similarly, in Taraba State, Auwal Musa, 26, and Salihu Bala, 22, were nabbed with 450,000 pills of tramadol and exol-5 at a checkpoint in Dan-Anacha.

Other seizures include 162.2kg of skunk in Kogi, 128kg in Nasarawa, and 500 grams of Loud recovered from a major distributor, Oyonumoh Glory Effiong, in Lekki, Lagos. In Ikorodu, 275 litres of skuchies--a mix of cannabis, blackcurrant drink, and opioids--were recovered.

NDLEA also reported arrests in Abia, Ondo, Kaduna, and Zamfara states, where arms and ammunition were seized from a suspect transporting them to bandits.