Nigeria: Scores Trapped As Two-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

27 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Abdullateef Aliyu

Tragedy struck in the early hours of Monday when a two-storey building collapsed in Lagos with several persons trapped under the rubbles.

Daily Trust reports that the incident happened at No. 54, Cole Street, Cemetery Bus Stop, by UBA Bank, Oyingbo, Lagos.

The Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service (LSFRS) in an update on the incident disclosed that a distress call was received at 00:20 hours, and rescue teams from the Sari Iganmu Fire Station arrived at the scene within minutes, at 00:29 hours, to commence emergency operations.

Margaret Adeseye, Controller General of the LSFRS, confirmed that 15 persons -- including seven adult males, four adult females, and four children -- have been rescued with varying degrees of injury.

The victims, she stated, have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta, and General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island for treatment.

Preliminary investigations suggest that the building, which had earlier been marked as distressed, gave way while still being occupied by residents.

Rescue operations are still ongoing as emergency responders continue to search for more victims feared trapped beneath the debris.

Adeseye assured that the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, alongside other emergency agencies, remains fully mobilized to ensure that all trapped individuals are accounted for.

