Nigeria: Police Accused of Backing Hoodlums to Demolish Houses in Plateau Community

27 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

Residents of the Tudun Wada community in Shendam town in Shendam Local Government Area of Plateau State have accused police officers of leading hoodlums to destroy their houses in the area.

Residents of the area, who said the incident started around 5am on Wednesday, stated that armed police officers invaded the community, giving cover to those they described as hoodlums.

Our correspondent gathered that the demolition of the houses generated tension with affected residents, including women and children protesting against the police action.

In 2023, there was an attempt to demolish the houses, but the DIG zone 4, directed the police not to proceed with the demolition, as the case was before him, after accusing Festus Fuanter, the former Commissioner for Land and Survey and former Deputy National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), of championing the exercise - an allegation the former commissioner then claimed it was a matter between his family and three others.

Contacted on the current development, Festus said he was not one of those sued in court regarding the case and is currently in Abuja.

He added that he was aware that a judgment had been passed by the Court of Appeal, and the plaintiffs were unable to appeal the case to the Supreme Court.

When contacted, the spokesperson of the state police command, DSP Alabo Alfred, said he would investigate the incident as the command was not aware of the demolition exercise.

