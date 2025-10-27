Nigeria: Govt Urged to Designate Katampe Hill & Waterfalls As National Park

A former Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Professor Oladapo Abiodun Afolabi, has called on the Federal Government to designate Katampe Hill and Waterfalls as a National Park.

He described the move as crucial to safeguarding Nigeria's environmental heritage, promoting sustainable tourism, and ensuring long-term water security for surrounding communities.

Prof. Afolabi made the call during the official unveiling of the "Where Rivers Are Born" -- Save Katampe Hill and Waterfalls, Restoration and Legal Personhood Campaign, held in Abuja over the weekend.

The initiative was organised by the Foundation for the Conservation of Nigerian Rivers (FCNR) in collaboration with the Earth Law Centre, USA-Africa Program, and other partners.

Describing Katampe Hill as the "heart of Nigeria and the birthplace of rivers," Prof. Afolabi emphasised that the campaign was not merely about conservation but about redefining Nigeria's relationship with nature.

"Katampe Hill and its waterfalls are more than topographical features; they are sacred birthplaces of rivers that sustain ecosystems, communities, and cultures.

"We are not just unveiling a campaign; we are unveiling a new way of thinking, one that recognises that environmental protection is no longer optional; it is existential," he said.

Prof. Afolabi, who was represented at the event by Bayero Kasim, a former director at the Ministry of Environment, explained that designating Katampe as a National Park would not only protect its fragile ecosystem from encroachment and degradation but would also create new opportunities for environmental education, scientific research, and eco-tourism, thereby contributing to Nigeria's sustainable economic development.

In his welcome address, Irikefe V. Dafe, Executive Director of the Foundation for the Conservation of Nigerian Rivers and Africa Lead, Earth Law Centre, said the initiative marks a new chapter in Nigeria's environmental movement, uniting restoration, rights recognition, and community engagement.

He noted that the initiative aims to restore sacred headwaters and ecosystems, beginning with Katampe Hill and Waterfalls; advocate for legal recognition of rivers and freshwater ecosystems as living entities; and reconnect people, especially youth, with rivers as sources of life and spirituality.

Dafe explained that the legal personhood campaign, supported by environmental lawyers, civil society organisations, and traditional custodians, aligns Nigeria with a growing international movement that includes countries such as Ecuador, New Zealand, India, and Uganda, where ecosystems have been granted legal rights.

Also speaking at the event, Dr Austin Maho, Vice Chairman of the Katampe Residents Association, pledged the full support of residents for the campaign, describing it as a timely intervention to halt years of encroachment and degradation around the mountain.