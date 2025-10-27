Nigeria: 15 Rescued, Several Feared Trapped As Two-Storey Building Collapses in Lagos

LAGOS -- At least 15 persons have been rescued after a two-storey building collapsed in the early hours of Monday at No. 54 Cole Street, Cemetery Bus Stop, Oyingbo, Lagos.

Emergency responders, including officials of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, are currently conducting search and rescue operations to free those still trapped under the debris.

According to reports, the building had earlier been marked as distressed, and occupants were warned to vacate before it eventually gave way around 12:20 a.m. on Monday, October 27, 2025.

Confirming the incident, the Controller General of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service, Margaret Adeseye, said: "It is an ongoing rescue involving an existing two-storey building which had reportedly been marked as distressed before collapsing on the occupants. So far, 15 people--seven adult males, four adult females, and four children--have been rescued with varying degrees of injuries."

She added that the victims have been taken to the Federal Medical Centre, Ebute Meta, and the General Hospital, Odan, Lagos Island, for treatment.

As of 6:00 a.m., no deaths had been confirmed, while efforts were still underway to rescue others feared trapped in the rubble.

The collapse threw the entire area into confusion as residents and sympathisers joined emergency teams in frantic rescue efforts.