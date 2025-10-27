Nigeria: Warri-Itakpe Train Services Set to Resume

"Passengers are encouraged to secure their tickets early through the portal or at designated stations."

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) says the Warri-Itakpe Train Service (WITS) will resume operations on Wednesday, 29 October, following a "temporary suspension of train service."

This was disclosed in a statement by the agency's spokesperson, Callistus Unyimadu.

In August, this newspaper reported that the NRC said the train services in the axis will "resume soon."

However, Mr Unyimadu, in the statement dated 25 October, explained that the temporary suspension was done to carry out critical repairs, maintenance and system checks on the track and rolling stock to ensure the comfort, reliability and safety of passengers.

He said the online booking portal will be opened by 12 pm on Monday, 27 October.

"Passengers are encouraged to secure their tickets early through the portal or at designated stations," he advised.

The NRC spokesperson explained that operations will commence with seven coaches, comprising six standard classes and one business class.

"The train timetable, incorporating temporary speed restrictions (TSR) for safety and operational monitoring, will also be released on Monday," he stated.

Mr Unyimadu said the NRC "sincerely" apologises to passengers who couldn't enjoy its services during the period of the suspension.

Kayode Opeifa, the Managing Director, assured "the travelling public of the NRC's renewed commitment to safe, reliable, and efficient rail services."