Nigeria: NPFL Roundup - Abia Warriors Close in On Top Spot As Enyimba Stumble in Jos

Leaders Nasarawa United host Remo Stars in a tricky clash next week that could further shape the early title picture

The Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) matchday 10 produced more twists at both ends of the table, as Abia Warriors closed the gap on leaders Nasarawa United, Enyimba fell in Jos, and Kano Pillars' struggles deepened following another home defeat.

In Umuahia, Abia Warriors continued their impressive form with a 2-0 victory over Barau FC. Emeka Obioma fired home in the 16th minute before Sunday Megwo's composed finish in the 62nd minute sealed the win for Imama Amapakabo's side.

The result lifted the Warriors to 18 points, just one behind Nasarawa United, who have a game in hand.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Enyimba lose ground in Jos

Plateau United edged Enyimba International 2-1 in a lively contest at the New Jos Stadium.

Monday, Gideon opened the scoring for Plateau shortly after the restart, but Jonathan Jacob equalised for the People's Elephant midway through the second half.

Gideon then restored the hosts' lead on 76 minutes, ensuring Plateau claimed their fourth win of the season.

Enyimba remain on 13 points and have now suffered back-to-back defeats on the road.

Warri Wolves roar again

Warri Wolves cemented their place among the front-runners with a routine 2-0 victory over Bayelsa United. Igbunu Evwierhurhoma scored both goals -- the first in the 14th minute and the second deep into stoppage time -- to lift the Wolves to 17 points and fourth place on the log.

Wikki Tourist dim Shooting Stars

In Bauchi, Wikki Tourist pulled off one of the standout results of the round, beating Shooting Stars 2-0. Abdullahi Usman opened the scoring in the 31st minute, and Jonathan Mairiga doubled the advantage just before halftime. Shooting Stars, unbeaten in four before this, slipped to fifth with 15 points, while Wikki moved up to mid-table.

Katsina and Rangers settle for contrasting outcomes

Katsina United edged El-Kanemi Warriors 1-0 in a tight northern derby to climb to sixth place. In Enugu, Kwara United held Rangers International to a goalless draw.

The Harmony Boys finished the game with 10 men after Victor Adeoye received a second yellow card late, but Rangers failed to capitalise despite eight minutes of added time.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Soccer By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On Saturday, Niger Tornadoes stunned the troubled Kano Pillars 2-0 in a result that added to the hosts' growing crisis.

The defeat came just after the NPFL deducted three points and three goals from Pillars and fined the club ₦9.5 million for fan violence in their previous home fixture. With the sanctions applied, Pillars now at the sit bottom of the table on five points, while Tornadoes climbed into third on 17 points.

Other results

Kun Khalifat and Bendel Insurance shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw, while Rivers United's fixture against Ikorodu City will be played on Wednesday.

Leaders Nasarawa United host Remo Stars in a tricky clash next week that could further shape the early title picture.

Table outlook

Nasarawa United remain top with 19 points from nine matches, followed by Abia Warriors (18) and Niger Tornadoes (17).

Warri Wolves and Shooting Stars complete the top five, while Enyimba, Rivers United, and Rangers sit in mid-table.

At the bottom, Bayelsa United, Remo Stars, Bendel Insurance, and Kano Pillars are all battling to find form as the season gradually enters its crucial phase.