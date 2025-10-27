Liberia: Wologizi Hands FC Fassell First Defeat - Paynesville Thrash Freeport 6-2

Published: October 27, 2025

MONROVIA -- Defending champions FC Fassell suffered their first defeat of the season, falling 2-1 to newly promoted Wologizi FC in the Liberia First Division on Sunday. The match, played at the D. Tweh Field in New Kru Town, Bushrod Island saw Wologizi take the lead in the 33rd minute through striker Jeremiah Johnson.

Nigerian attacker Chukwuemeka Oyieke doubled the advantage in the 43rd minute to give Coach Jasper Benflix's side a commanding 2-0 lead at halftime. FC Fassell pulled one back in the 87th minute, but it proved to be only a consolation as Coach Amir Alagić suffered his first league loss of the campaign -- and his second defeat since taking charge of the club. Alagić has won two, drawn one, and lost two of his first five competitive matches in charge, with early pressure mounting on the Bosnian-Australian tactician.

In Paynesville, Freeport FC -- coming off an emphatic opening-day victory -- were outclassed 6-2 by Paynesville FC at the SKD Practice Pitch. Defender Ayetay Yangbe opened the scoring in the 5th minute before T. Kone netted twice to extend Paynesville's lead. Alvin Quarva, Rual Somah, and Meekie Dokie also found the back of the net to seal an emphatic win for the home side.

At the Doris Williams Stadium in Buchanan, Darius Garmondeh's lone strike -- assisted by debutant Biomah Tokpa -- handed Watanga FC their first victory of the season, a 1-0 win over newly promoted Gardnersville FC. Elsewhere, Frederick Bono's goal gave LPRC Oilers a narrow 1-0 win over Discoveries SA. Meanwhile Former Liberia international Varmah Kpoto has made a bright start to his coaching career, guiding LISCR FC to back-to-back 2-1 victories over Blackman Warriors and Downtown FC in his opening matches as head coach. LISCR now sits at the top of the LFA First Division with six points.