Nigeria: Kogi - Ex-Gov Candidate of Aa Defects to Adc

Lokoja — The standard bearer of Action Alliance(AA) in the 2023 governorship election in Kogi state, Olayinka Braimoh, has dumped his party and joined the African Democratic Congress( ADC).

The former Governorship candidate of the party decamped officially on Saturday in kabba , the headquarters of Kabba-Bunu local government in the state .

Braimoh said his decision to join ADC was borne out of his desire to bring change to the leadership terrain of Kogi state.

"With the calibre of persons in the party, ADC coalition is the platform under which I believe my vision of a new Kogi state can be actualised.

"The opportunity for the coalition and the need to have like minds work together to move the mountain of poverty and vision less leadership from our dear state, Kogi, motivated me to join ADC, and the party is also a bigger and better platform to contest", he said .

He stated that the state is below in terms of leadership performance, looking at "the potentials ,capacities and intellectual assets that this state possesses".

Braimoh noted further that with the state potentials , the best have not had the opportunity of leading; stressing, "that is the reason why we decided to join the coalition to move our state forward".

He therefore called on Kogites to be a part of the moving ADC train in the state.

However, Braimoh enjoined Kogites and Nigerians at large to approach Independent National Electoral Commission offices and get their permanent voter cards to enable them to perform their civil responsibilities in the coming elections.

He pointed out that the cries for a better nation can only be made possible by those who are ready to take the bull by the horn by voting and seeking positions during the electioneering period.

In his remarks, the ADC Chairman in the State, Hon. Kingsley Temitope Ogga, described Braimoh's bold step as a timely right step.

He stated that the coalition is here to stay, and determined to deliver the needed results in the coming elections in the state .

The state chairman of the party noted further that Braimoh is a plus to the party in the state, emphasising that ADC is united and ready to take centre stage in the next political dispensation in the country.

He promised Nigerians that the party will present righteous and credible leaders who will serve with the fear of God.

"ADC has the sympathy of the citizens at heart, and by the time Nigerians give us power, they will see what we will do for the good of all", he said.

The highlight of the occasion was the presentation of the party's membership card to Braimoh to symbolise his official defection to ADC.