Ghana Marks UN 80th Anniversary With Flag-Raising

The 80th anniversary celebration of the United Nations (UN) was on Friday climaxed with a flag-raising ceremony.

The week-long celebration was characterised by a health walk, tree planting exercise, a high-level dialogue, and the flag-raising ceremony.

Organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) and the UN Office in Ghana, the celebration was on the theme, "UN @ 80: Ghana and the UN -- Shared Responsibility for a Better Tomorrow," and reflected on the UN's eight decades of serving humanity.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The event had in attendance government officials, members of the Diplomatic Corps, representatives from the Ghana Navy, Ghana Army, Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Prison Service, Immigration, and students drawn from selected schools.

Related Articles

Speaking at the ceremony, the Foreign Affairs Minister, Mr. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, underscored Ghana's longstanding partnership with the UN in promoting peace, democratic governance, human rights, sustainable development, among others.

He reminded the gathering that for over six decades, Ghana had consistently ranked among the top 10 troop-contributing nations to UN missions, which he said had earned Ghana global respect for professionalism, discipline, and courage in conflict zones such as Rwanda, Lebanon, Somalia, and Sudan.

He reiterated Ghana's call for urgent reforms of the UN Security Council to ensure Africa has a permanent voice in global decision-making.

"It is time the structure of the United Nations reflected the realities of today's world and gives equitable representation to all regions, particularly Africa," he stressed.

Mr. Ablakwa paid glowing tribute to Ghana's gallant men and women who continue to serve in UN peacekeeping operations.

He also led participants in a minute's silence in honour of the late Nana Konadu Agyeman-Rawlings, the former First Lady of Ghana, who passed on Thursday, describing her as "a symbol of equality, tolerance, and empowerment whose legacy would continue to inspire generations."

The UN Resident Coordinator in Ghana, Mr. Zia Choudhury, highlighted the UN's daily impact across the globe -- from assisting refugees fleeing conflict and feeding those in crisis, to supporting education, healthcare, and climate action.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Ghana By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Mr. Choudhury underscored the need for collective effort in building a better world for all nations and all people, calling on all nations to recommit to solving problems that no nation can solve alone.

"Let this day remind us that the future we seek must be built together -- with resolve, compassion, and shared purpose. The same spirit that rebuilt the world in 1945 must renew it again in 2025," he said.

"The theme of this year's commemoration, 'UN at 80: Building Our Future Together,' reminds us that we must work together to meet the aspirations of all people, particularly the most vulnerable," he added.

Quoting Mr. António Guterres, the UN Secretary-General's message for the day, he said:

"We must stand together and fulfill the extraordinary promise of our United Nations, and show what is possible when we, the peoples, act as one."

He commended Ghana's commitment to the principles of the UN and its contributions to peacekeeping, diplomacy, and development since joining the organisation -- underscoring its contribution to peacekeeping, diplomacy, and development as one that reflected its deep belief that peace and prosperity must go hand in hand.