Nigeria: NDA Warns Residents Ahead of Shooting Exercise

27 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has advised inhabitants of Afaka, Kauya, and Mando to steer clear of its open range from Tuesday to November 7.

This is contained in a statement issued by NDA Public Relations Officer, Maj. Mohammed Maidawa on Monday in Kaduna.

"NDA wishes to inform the general public especially inhabitants of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya and Afaka general area that it will be conducting Range Management Package Shooting Exercise for cadets of 73 regular course (Army).

"The exercise is scheduled to hold from Tuesday to November 7 at NDA open range Afaka.

"The NDA assures the general public that all necessary safety measures have been put in place for the successful conduct of the exercise.

"Please accept the highest consideration and esteemed regards of the Commandant NDA, Maj.-Gen. Abdul Ibrahim," it said. (NAN)

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.