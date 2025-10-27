Nigeria: NDA Warns Residents Ahead of Shooting Exercise

The Nigerian Defence Academy (NDA) has advised inhabitants of Afaka, Kauya, and Mando to steer clear of its open range from Tuesday to November 7.

This is contained in a statement issued by NDA Public Relations Officer, Maj. Mohammed Maidawa on Monday in Kaduna.

"NDA wishes to inform the general public especially inhabitants of Mando, Tsamiya, Kauya and Afaka general area that it will be conducting Range Management Package Shooting Exercise for cadets of 73 regular course (Army).

"The exercise is scheduled to hold from Tuesday to November 7 at NDA open range Afaka.

"The NDA assures the general public that all necessary safety measures have been put in place for the successful conduct of the exercise.

"Please accept the highest consideration and esteemed regards of the Commandant NDA, Maj.-Gen. Abdul Ibrahim," it said. (NAN)