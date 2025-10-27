Liberia: Pakistani Business Community Welcomes Newly Accredited Ambassador

Members of the Pakistani Business Community in Liberia (PBCL) have warmly welcomed the newly accredited Ambassador of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan to Liberia, H.E. Mr. Mahmood Akhter Mahmood, following his official presentation of credentials to President Joseph Nyuma Boakai. The Ambassador will serve as a non-resident envoy based in Ivory Coast.

The PBCL, a group of Pakistani entrepreneurs and investors actively engaged in various business sectors across Liberia, hailed the appointment as a positive step toward strengthening bilateral relations and boosting trade opportunities between the two countries.

During the credential's presentation ceremony, President Boakai commended Pakistan for its longstanding friendship and solidarity with Liberia, recalling Pakistan's valuable support during the nation's years of conflict, including its backing of Liberia's permanent seat at the United Nations.

Ambassador Mahmood expressed his commitment to deepening diplomatic and economic cooperation with Liberia, pledging to encourage more Pakistani investors to explore opportunities in the country.

He also urged members of the Pakistani business community in Liberia to form a structured Pakistani Business Association, which would foster stronger trade relations and implement corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives that contribute to community development.

In honor of Ambassador Mahmood's accreditation, a reception was hosted by prominent Pakistani businessman Mr. Asad Ullah Baig, a leading member of the PBCL as well as its business community.

During the event, Mr. Baig praised the Ambassador's initiative and reaffirmed the community's dedication to strengthening economic partnerships and cultural understanding between the two nations.

The occasion was marked by a symbolic presentation of a souvenir from Mr. Baig to Ambassador Mahmood, signifying goodwill and the beginning of a new chapter in Pakistan-Liberia relations.

Both nations continue to expand their diplomatic and business engagements, with Pakistan's outreach to Africa providing a strong foundation for its cooperation with Liberia in trade, investment, and development.