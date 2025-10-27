Liberia: 'Unrealistic Comparisons'

27 October 2025
The New Dawn (Monrovia)

The President of the Bong County Technical College (BCTC), Dr. Alfredson Taikerweyah, has pushed back against threats of industrial action issued by the Rural and Community Colleges Faculty Association of Liberia (RUCFAL), describing the group's claims of salary disparity as "misguided and unrealistic."

By: Edwin N. Khakie

Speaking Thursday during the college's freshman orientation program in Gbarnga, Dr. Taikerweyah maintained that comparing the financial and administrative operations of BCTC to those of older, government-established institutions such as the University of Liberia and Tubman University fails to recognize key structural differences.

"Each institution functions within its own budgetary framework and government subvention," Dr. Taikerweyah asserted. "It is therefore misleading to assume that compensation at technical colleges should automatically align with that of long-standing universities that have existed for decades with larger enrollments and national support systems."

The BCTC President emphasized that while his administration fully supports fair and equitable compensation for all staff, sustainable solutions must be sought through constructive engagement and dialogue rather than confrontation. He warned that any strike action would not only disrupt academic progress but also harm students who have just begun the new semester.

"The administration is open to continuous dialogue with the Ministries of Education and Finance to address these concerns within the limits of the college's financial realities," he added. "Industrial actions will not solve the problem; genuine collaboration will."

The statement follows growing tension among members of RUCFAL, who have recently signaled intentions to stage a nationwide strike in protest of what they describe as unequal pay between instructors at community colleges and their counterparts at public universities.

BCTC, established to expand access to higher education in Bong County and surrounding regions, has faced persistent funding challenges since its inception. Despite these constraints, Dr. Taikerweyah reaffirmed his commitment to maintaining academic standards, improving staff welfare, and ensuring the college continues to fulfill its educational mandate.

"We are building a foundation for the future," he concluded. "With patience, unity, and honest dialogue, we can move forward without jeopardizing the academic dreams of our students."

As discussions continue between RUCFAL leadership and government ministries, stakeholders are urging moderation and cooperation to prevent disruptions that could impact thousands of students across Liberia's technical and community colleges. - Edited by Othello B. Garblah.

