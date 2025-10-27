Nigeria: 'Why Nigerians Don't Like Me' Gov Soludo's Son, Ozonna

Ozonna, who has lived much of his adult life abroad, has cultivated a reputation for his unconventional androgynous fashion sense.

Ozonna Soludo, the son of Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo, has addressed the criticism he often receives on social media over his fashion choices and personality.

In a recent interview with content creator Goodybagg, the 31-year-old singer and model said Nigerians' dislike for him stems from his visibility and confidence, traits he believes attract resentment online.

"I think it just comes with it. Anybody who is very visible and confident will get hate," he said when asked why Nigerians frequently leave negative comments on his posts.

"I'm not going to apologise for them not liking me. I'm going to keep being myself. I don't do this to be liked by everyone because I have a strong sense of myself and am not willing to apologise. There are billions of people on the planet, and I will find my people."

Ozonna, who has spent much of his adult life abroad, has cultivated a reputation for his unconventional and androgynous fashion sense. He is known for his fitted outfits, dyed hair, and designer handbags, which often draw admiration and criticism from Nigerian audiences.

Online personality

In one of his viral videos, Ozonna wore a red Balenciaga motorcycle jacket, gold-dyed hair, and a matching designer bag. The look stirred intense online reactions, with many describing his style as 'feminine' and 'unconventional'.

Another of his viral clips featured the singer emptying his black Balenciaga bag, revealing items such as an umbrella, house keys, lip balm, perfumes, a cardholder, and other handy items.

The video, intended as a light-hearted "what's in my bag" moment, became a talking point about gender expression and societal expectations.

Speaking about his fashion choices, especially his bag, Ozonna said, "I just like the bag, the vintage Balenciaga. It has a kind of vibe. I can buy any bag, but I buy this one because it speaks to me and gravitates towards me. It deeply resonates with me."

Despite the criticism, Ozonna has remained firm in his individuality. "I'm not doing this to please anyone," he said. "This is who I am."

Beyond his social media persona, Ozonna is a London-based musician with a growing body of work. In London, he began his career performing at small venues across the city. He has been making music since the age of 13.