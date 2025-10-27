Nigeria: Nass Roundup - Life Imprisonment for Raping Minors, Electoral Act Amendment, Ministerial Screening Request, Other Top Stories From Senate

President Bola Tinubu requested the Senate to confirm Bernard Doro from Plateau State as a minister.

Life imprisonment for raping minors

The third week of legislative activities since senators resumed from their annual recess was eventful, especially with the proposal of a bill amending Nigeria's Criminal Code Act to prescribe life imprisonment as punishment for defiling minors of either gender

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The amendment bill, which originated from the House of Representatives, seeks to update the Criminal Code in line with current realities and strengthen the protection of children against sexual abuse.

Under the proposed law, life imprisonment replaces the previous five-year penalty for defilement. The proposal was unanimously adopted through a voice vote during plenary.

10-year jail term for abortion offences

Lawmakers also suspended consideration of sections of the Criminal Code Amendment Bill proposing a 10-year jail term for abortion-related offences. The suspension followed disagreements over provisions criminalising the supply of drugs or instruments used to conduct abortions.

The proposed amendment sought to increase the penalty for supplying such materials from three years, as stated in the existing law, to 10 years imprisonment without an option of fine.

However, confusion arose among senators on how to determine when an abortion is unlawful, with some arguing that certain cases may be medically necessary or due to economic hardship.

After deliberation, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters for further review and directed the committee to report back within two weeks.

Electoral Act Amendment Bill passes second reading

On Wednesday, the Senate passed for second reading a bill seeking to repeal the Electoral Act 2022 and enact a new Electoral Bill 2025.

The bill scaled through after the majority supported it via a voice vote. It was subsequently referred to the Senate Committee on Electoral Matters for further legislative work and a public hearing. The committee is expected to report back within two weeks.

Screening a new ministerial nominee

Also on Wednesday, the Senate president read a letter from President Bola Tinubu requesting the Senate to screen and confirm Bernard Doro from Plateau State as a minister.

President Tinubu noted that the nomination was in accordance with Section 147(2) of the Nigerian Constitution. The request was referred to the Committee of the Whole for consideration in due course.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Senate adjourned for Constitution Review retreat

During the same plenary, the Senate president announced the adjournment of plenary to the following Tuesday to allow lawmakers to attend a retreat organised by the National Joint Committee on Constitution Review in Lagos.

Although the retreat was held between Friday and Saturday, the Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, explained that Thursday was set aside for lawmakers to travel from Abuja to Lagos.