Nigeria: Peace Warriors Crowned Champions As Tiger Street Football Ends in Grand Style in Awka

press release

Awka was abuzz with excitement over the weekend as the first-ever Tiger Street Football Tournament came to a grand finale, blending football, music, and street culture in a celebration that thrilled fans from start to finish.

Peace Warriors emerged as the maiden champions after defeating Peace Ambassadors 3-1 on penalties in a tense final at the lively Newberries Lounge, Awka.

The game ended goalless in regulation time, but the Warriors held their nerve during the shootout to clinch victory and the ₦5 million top prize, along with gold medals and bragging rights as the first champions of the Tiger Street Football Tournament.

Peace Ambassadors, who pushed their opponents all the way, received ₦3 million and silver medals as runners-up.

The two losing semi-finalists -- Sunday Sparks and Peace Dominion -- each earned ₦1 million and bronze medals for their spirited performances.

The tournament's Most Valuable Player (MVP) award went to Onyebuchi Patrick of Peace Warriors, who scored three goals and was instrumental in his team's journey to the title.

His sharp attacking play and leadership earned him cheers from fans and recognition from the organisers.

Earlier in the day, the semi-finals served up plenty of drama. Peace Warriors battled to a 1-1 draw with Sunday Sparks before edging them 4-3 on penalties, while Peace Ambassadors produced a commanding 4-1 win over Peace Dominion to reach the final.

But beyond the football, the grand finale was a true street festival.

The crowd was treated to pulsating music from DJs SkyBlisz, Snow, and Kay. Y, while live performances from Jerio and the duo Wanni & Handi kept the energy levels high.

Hype men Twix da Jims and Slymshady added even more spark, turning the football arena into a night-long celebration of rhythm, courage, and community.

Fans also enjoyed an array of local delicacies, chilled Tiger Beer, and fun side attractions. Lucky spectators went home with prizes from raffle draws, which added to the festive atmosphere.

Speaking after the final whistle, Sarah Agah, Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, described the event as a celebration of Nigerian creativity and courage.

Speaking after the final whistle, Sarah Agah, Marketing Director of Nigerian Breweries Plc, described the event as a celebration of Nigerian creativity and courage.

"What we've seen here in Awka goes beyond football -- it's the heartbeat of Nigerian youth," Ms Agah said. "Tiger Street Football is about recognising the fearless energy that drives our people -- their talent, their determination, and their passion. We're proud to give them a platform to shine," she added, adding that the success of the first edition was only the beginning.

Spectators also praised the organisers for combining sport with entertainment.

Chinedu Eze, a fan at the event, said the night was one to remember. "It wasn't just about football -- it was about fun, connection, and celebrating our youth," he said. "Tiger Beer really brought something special to Awka."

For the champions, the victory was a dream come true. "We all started from the streets where football is played for fun," said the MVP winner, Onyebuchi "Kudos to the Tiger brand of beer because this is kind of opportunity many of us are looking for, and we are glad that it came to our doorsteps.

"This platform was unique, and to win this in front of our people, and with Tiger supporting us, is something we'll never forget," he remarked.