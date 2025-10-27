Nigeria: Tompolo Dissociates Self From Ultimatum to FG Over Nnamdi Kanu

Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, High Chief Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, has urged Nigerians to disregard false reports that he issued a 21-day ultimatum to the Federal Government to release leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

Tompolo said that the trending false news was the handiwork of his enemies.

He pledged his unwavering support and commitment to President Bola Tinubu's Renewed Hope Agenda.

This was contained in a press release signed by Dr Paul Bebenimibo, Media Consultant to High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo.

According to the statement, "The attention of High Chief Government Oweizide Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo, the Ibe-Ebidouwei of Ijaw Nation and Chairman of Tantita Security Services Nigeria Limited, has been drawn to the above subject matter, which is trending in some social media platforms.

"We wish to state unequivocally and unambiguously that Tompolo did not author the said publication. High Chief Ekpemupolo has nothing to do with the issue of Nnamdi Kanu.

"It is clearly the hand work of Tompolo's enemies, who are out there to discredit and pull him down because of his stand against illegal crude oil activities in the Niger Delta region.

"These set of people has failed and will continue to fail because he will not relent in carrying out his duty to totally eradicate illegal oil activities in the region.

"We wish to reassure the Federal Government, led by our dynamic President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, that Tompolo is with him and will continue to support the renewed agenda of his government.

"We wish to add that Tompolo remains firm and reaffirms his endorsement of Mr President for second term and continues to work for its realisation."

"Once again, the Federal Government and the general public should ignore the said publication," The statement added.