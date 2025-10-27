Nigeria: Kanu Fails to Open Defence, Says No Case Against Him

Detained self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, has shelved his earlier plan to call witnesses in his defence in his ongoing trial for alleged terrorism offences.

The court had on October 24 adjourned till October 27 for Kanu to open his defence.

The IPOB leader had written the court, indicating his intention to call witnesses and applied for witness summons.

He also begged the court for time to study his case-file.

When the case was called on Monday, Kanu said he has gone through the case-file and has realised that there is no valid charge against him.

He argued that since he is convinced that there is no valid charge against him and that he was subjected to unlawful trial, there would no be need for him to open any defence.

Justice James Omotosho asked him to file a written address to that effect and serve the prosecution.

The judge advised him to consult experts in criminal law on the consequences of the option he has chosen.

The judge there after adjourned till the 4th ,5th & 6th November for the adoption of the final written addresses based on the defendant's position that evidence led so far and the charge have not established any case against him, or for the defendant to enter his defence.