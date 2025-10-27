Nigeria: Dahiru Bauchi Appreciates Algerian President for Granting 140 Students Scholarships

A renowned Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi, has expressed gratitude to the President of Algeria, Mr Abdelmadjid Tebboune, for granting scholarships to 140 students from Nigeria who will study in Algerian universities for free.

The gesture was requested by the scholar through the Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation.

In the appreciation message he personally signed and sent to the President, he said, "Your Excellency, I wish to express my deep gratitude for your government's generous decision to open Algeria's universities to 140 Tijaniyya students from Nigeria.

"This act is more than an educational gesture; it is a reaffirmation of the ideals that built Algeria's reputation -- the conviction that knowledge shared in sincerity becomes a bridge between peoples and a force for good in the world.

"Such leadership strengthens Algeria's standing as a country whose influence is measured not by dominion but by dignity -- a voice of equilibrium and wisdom in an age that often forgets both."

This is the second set of Nigerian students offered scholarships to study in Algerian universities free under the request made by the scholar.

The first set of students who were offered scholarships by the president are about to complete their studies.