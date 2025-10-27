Nigeria: Alleged Terrorism Charge - Kanu Makes U-Turn On Defence, Maintains He Has No Case to Answer

Abuja — The resumption of trial of the detained Biafra nation agitator, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, on Monday, witnessed another drama, as the defendant, abandoned his earlier plan to call witnesses in his defence in the alleged terrorism charge filed against him by the federal government.

Kanu had last week stunned the Federal High Court in Abuja and other people following his trial when he sacked his entire legal team and decided to defend himself in the seven-count amended terrorism charge.

He had in an application filed last week also listed some serving and former governors, ministers and heads of security agencies, he prayed the court to summon to testify in his defence.

Also at the proceedings of October 24, Kanu had pleaded with the court for time to receive and study his case file for his defence, claiming that he was yet to receive the case file from his former lawyers.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Justice James Omotosho in granting the request, fixed October 27, for the self acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) to open his defence.

However, when the matter came up on Monday, Kanu informed the court that he had gone through the case-file and had realised that there was no valid charge against him to warrant entering a defence.

While claiming that there is no valid charge against him, the Biafra nation agitator informed the court that he was subjected to unlawful trial.

Responding, Justice Omotosho directed the defendant to file a written address to that effect and serve same on the prosecution.

The judge however advised Nnamdi Kanu to consult experts in criminal law on the consequences of the option he has chosen.

Justice Omotosho subsequently adjourned till November 4, 5 and 6, for the adoption of the final written addresses based on Kanu's submission that evidence led so far as well as the charge have not established a prima facie case against him that would require that he enters his defence.

Details later.