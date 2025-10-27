Nigeria/Gabon: Chelle Unfazed By Gabon, Focused On Qualifying for 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles Head Coach, Eric Sekou Chelle, remains unfazed about Nigeria's match up against Panthers of Gabon in the opening game of the African playoffs of the 2026 World Cup in Morocco next month.

Speaking with Segun Odegbami on his "90 Minutes with Mathematical 7" programme on Eagle 7 Sports Radio 103 FM on Saturday morning, Chelle insisted that Super Eagles will beat Gabon to advance to the intercontinental 2026 World Cup playoffs in Mexico next year.

After playing Gabon on November 13, Super Eagles will next play the winner of the clash between Cameroon and D.R. Congo on November 16. The winner of the sole African ticket will then proceed to the Intercontinental playoffs.

But Chelle who spoke from Lisbon, Portugal, admitted that Gabon Panthers are a good African team with the likes of Pierr-Emerick Aubameyang and Mario Lemina.

"Gabon are a good team with great players like Aubameyang and Lemina, a good coach with good philosophy," observed Chelle during the early morning programme.

He however stressed that because this is Nigeria's only chance to reach the World Cup after losing the Group C ticket to South Africa's Bafana Bafana during the 2026 qualifiers, Eagles are focused on winning both matches in Morocco.

"This is a final for us and we have to focus only on ourselves. We have a lot of injuries in our team, but for sure we are focused on this game and positive about our chances."

He however hinted that a few Super Eagles players have injuries that may stop them from playing in the playoffs in Morocco.

"If we are at 100%, there's no reason we cannot win this game and the next one that will come from the winner of the Cameroon versus DR Congo.

"We will continue with our energy, we want to go to the World Cup," the Super Eagles gaffer emphasised.

The Franco-Mali coach refused to accept that Super Eagles were lucky to be one of the four best runners up teams of all the nine groups from the qualifiers

"Not luck that gave Nigeria the playoffs ticket. It was the quality of work that the the coaches and players put into it.

"During the qualifiers when things were going rough, I didn't say nothing because I knew that we will have this chance (window). It was hard works that got us here. Not luck."

Despite fears in a section of the media that the Super Eagles were doomed for a back-to-back failure to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, Chelle said he doesn't listen to side talks and so was not bother.

"I only focus on the pitch and don't listen to side talks. Our energy and state of mind is to go to the World Cup."

Chelle revealed his inner circle of senior Super Eagles players who he works closely with to ensure the team is flying again.

Chelle named his inner circle to include; Captain William Ekong, Wilfred Ndidi, Moses Simon and Victor Osimhen.

"It's a little circle of four, five players - William (Ekong), Wilfred (Ndidi), Moses (Simon) and (Victor) Osimhen," he revealed in the interview.

"They help me to get to the team."

He pointed at Dender EH centre-back in the Belgian Pro League as the new addition to the Super Eagles giving him positive vibes.

Former Flying Eagles defender Fredrick has not looked back since he made his full international debut against Jamaica at the Unity Cup in May.

He was solid in defence as the Super Eagles navigated their way into the World Cup Playoffs,

"It was at the Unity Cup in London when the NFF President (Ibrahim Gusau) called me on Benjamin, I said he should come for training. His training was so good, it was as if he has been with the team for two, three years. I then put him on the pitch and he did well," Chelle recalled.

"He's ready, he is a positive, he plays at right back at his club Dender and he can also play at centre back," he concluded amongst several other issues.