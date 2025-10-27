Nigeria/Mozambique: Rivers Utd Scale Mozambique's Black Bulls to Reach Group Stage

26 October 2025
This Day (Lagos)

·Remo Stars face daunting task of upturning 5-1 defeat against Sundowns

Rivers United made history yesterday becoming the first Nigerian club side in nine years to make it to the money-spinning Group Stage of the CAF Champions' League after defeating Mozambique's Black Bulls 3-1 in Uyo.

With a slim 1-0 defeat of the Pride of Rivers People in the first leg in Maputo last week, the Nigerian representatives knew that they need to do something extraordinary to upturn the defeat.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

And the aggregate 3-2 win in both legs was just enough to see them through to the group stage.

Wasiu Falolu set the ball rolling with his opening goal in the 15th minute. Maclyn Biokpo consolidated Rivers United's lead when he converted from the penalty spot to make it 2-0, putting the Nigerian side ahead on aggregate.

However, the visitors reignited their hopes early in the second half as Moctar Diallo pulled one back for the Black Bulls -- a goal that temporarily put pressure on the home side, who faced possible elimination via the away-goal rule.

Rivers United, undeterred, regained their rhythm and sealed victory in the 76th minute when Timothy Zachariah fired in a stunning effort to restore the two-goal cushion and secure a 3-1 win on the night.

The triumph marks a significant milestone for Nigerian club football, as Rivers United become the first team from the country to reach the Champions' League group stage since Enyimba International achieved the feat in 2016.

The Port Harcourt-based side will now await the draw for the group stage as they continue their quest for continental glory.

Nigeria's other team in the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars are in South Africa for an uphill task of how to overturn a 5-1 home defeat in Abeokuta last week against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.