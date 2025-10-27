CMOC Achieves Record Results in First Nine Months of 2025 with 72.61% Net Profit Growth

CMOC announced its financial results for the first nine months of 2025, achieving the strongest performance in its history for this period. The company reported operating revenue of $20.36 billion and a net profit attributable to the parent company of 1.998 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 72.61%. This result has already exceeded the company's full-year profit for 2024. In the third quarter alone, net profit reached $784.67 million, up 96.40% year-on-year. Basic earnings per share stood at $0.09/share, operating cash flow reached $2.22 billion , and total assets increased 8.20% from the end of last year to $25.77 billion .

Strong Operational Performance Fuels Growth

CMOC's robust performance was driven by the strong output from its world-class mines, TFM and KFM, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). During the reporting period, CMOC produced 543,376 tonnes of copper, a 14.14% year-on-year increase, achieving 86.25% of its mid-range production guidance and setting a new historical high. Copper sales also saw a substantial increase of 10.56%, reaching 520,312 tonnes.

The mining segment contributed significantly with operating revenue of $7.92 billion, accounting for nearly 40% of the total. The copper segment's operating revenue reached $5.40 billion, representing over 68% of the mining segment's revenue.

CMOC also exceeded planned output targets for several key minerals:

Copper: 543,376 tonnes (86.25% completion rate)

543,376 tonnes (86.25% completion rate) Cobalt: 87,974 tonnes (79.98% completion rate)

87,974 tonnes (79.98% completion rate) Molybdenum: 10,611 tonnes (78.60% completion rate)

10,611 tonnes (78.60% completion rate) Tungsten: 6,000 tonnes (85.71% completion rate)

6,000 tonnes (85.71% completion rate) Niobium: 7,841 tonnes (78.41% completion rate)

7,841 tonnes (78.41% completion rate) Phosphate Fertilizer: 912,769 tonnes (79.37% completion rate)

In addition, IXM, CMOC's global trading arm, delivered strong results with physical trade volumes reaching 3.33 million tonnes, achieving a completion rate of 78.38%.

Cost Reduction and Efficiency Enhancement Initiatives



In parallel with its production growth, CMOC continued to advance its cost reduction and efficiency enhancement program, leading to a 10.94% year-on-year decrease in total operating costs in the first three quarters of 2025. These operational improvements strengthened the company's resilience and profitability in a dynamic global commodities market.

Commitment to ESG and Sustainable Development

CMOC remains a leader in Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) performance. The company has maintained an "AA" MSCI ESG rating for three consecutive years, reflecting its commitment to responsible mining practices.

The TFM mine became the first in Africa to achieve full compliance with the Copper Mark standards, a globally recognized assurance framework for responsible copper production.

Strategic Vision and Future Growth Initiatives



CMOC is pursuing a long-term growth strategy aimed at scaling copper production to between 800,000 and 1,000,000 tonnes annually and expanding into gold. New projects are progressing in an orderly and strategic manner to secure sustainable, high-quality growth.

A flagship initiative under this strategy is the KFM Phase II expansion project. According to the project announcement, CMOC plans to invest approximately USD 1.08 billion through self-owned and self-raised funds over a two-year construction period, with completion and commissioning expected in 2027. Once operational, the project will add an annual raw ore processing capacity of 7.26 million tonnes and, after reaching full capacity, an average annual increase of 100,000 tonnes of copper metal.

Additional strategic projects include the Odin Mining acquisition in Ecuador, supported by a 232 MW power supply agreement, and the Heshima Hydropower Project in the DRC, which is under planning and construction to secure long-term energy supply for the company's operations.

To support these initiatives, CMOC plans to launch a Hong Kong stock equity incentive plan covering approximately 400 million shares to attract and retain top industry talent.

Organizational Excellence and Industry Recognition

CMOC continues to strengthen its organizational capabilities, building a professional, agile, and dynamic management team to support global expansion.

In Mining.com's latest Top 50 Global Mining Companies ranking, CMOC rose to 12th place lobally and secured the second position among Chinese mining companies—underscoring its growing influence in the global mining industry.