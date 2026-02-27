HEC Paris Challenge+ Afrique - 5 years of Transforming Ideas Into Impact

Five years after its inaugural launch in Abidjan, Challenge+ Afrique, HEC Paris’s flagship entrepreneurship program, celebrated its anniversary at an event bringing together entrepreneurs, alumni, institutional partners, and key ecosystem stakeholders. Held on February 5th, the evening served as both a retrospective of the program's achievements and a roadmap for its future, echoing the 35th anniversary of the original French program founded in 1990. The celebration also officially welcomed the fifth cohort, cementing Challenge+ Afrique’s role as a cornerstone of West Africa’s innovation landscape.

Launched in Abidjan in 2021 and expanded to Dakar in 2023, the initiative has become a vital catalyst for entrepreneurial dynamics across Francophone Africa. Its mission remains clear: to provide high-growth potential innovative projects with a structured framework built on solid economic fundamentals and long-term mentorship.

A measurable and lasting impact

Over the past five years, Challenge+ Afrique has mentored 117 entrepreneurs across six cohorts (four in Abidjan and two in Dakar), supporting the development of 93 distinct projects. According to an impact report released during the anniversary, 84% of participants believe their ventures would not have followed the same successful trajectory without the program, and 95% would recommend it to others. These figures underscore the program's deep integration into local markets and its direct influence on strengthening startup development.

Inspiring journeys and tangible successes

The evening featured insights from the program's Academic Co-Directors (Etienne Krieger, Talibi Haidra, and Adama Touré) alongside Daouda Coulibaly, President of the Alumni Chapter in Côte d’Ivoire, and Alexis John Ahyee, Director of the HEC Paris West and Central Africa Office. A shared ambition resonated throughout their addresses: to foster the emergence of resilient, sustainable startups deeply rooted in their respective markets.

Professor Etienne Krieger, the program’s founder in France, expressed his admiration for the continent's vibrancy: "Africa is experiencing a powerful entrepreneurial surge. The challenge is no longer to prove that talent exists, but to provide the frameworks and networks necessary for it to scale. This is the core strength of Challenge+ Afrique: an experienced community of entrepreneurs committed to the long-term structuring of the ecosystem."

Alexis John Ahyee reaffirmed the program's founding conviction: "Talent is everywhere; our role is to create the conditions for it to flourish. For five years, we haven't just supported projects; we have helped men and women clarify their visions and stress-test their models against market realities. African entrepreneurship does not require compassion—it requires method, confidence, and committed allies."

This philosophy was exemplified by Aziz Daïfi and Thibaut Cathenoz, 2023-2024 alumni and founders of Leya, a fintech firm operating in Côte d’Ivoire. Their AI-driven solution optimizes liquidity management for mobile money agents. In a global market valued at $1.1 trillion with over 7.7 million points of sale in Africa, Leya tackles a major structural bottleneck: operational inefficiency in cash management, which currently limits transaction volumes and network performance.

The program's transformative power was also highlighted by Tchancia Yoro, founder of Maison Abylou, a luxury fragrance house. A winner of the 2024 Impact Prize, she noted: "Challenge+ Afrique was a decisive accelerator. It allowed me to refine my strategic vision and access an influential network. It was a transformative experience that took me from ideation to real-world implementation."

A diverse and future-facing cohort

The newly introduced fifth Abidjan cohort reflects the vitality of the African ecosystem. It comprises 26 entrepreneurs leading 24 projects across strategic sectors including energy, healthcare, agribusiness, luxury, and real estate. Notably, 46% of the cohort are women, a parity rate that surpasses the historical French program and highlights the leading role of women in driving the continent's economy.

A local legacy with a global history

The Abidjan milestone is part of a broader 35-year legacy for the Challenge+ program. Since its creation in France in 1990, the program has contributed to the creation of over 1,000 projects, facilitated more than €1 billion in private investment, led to 7 IPOs, and seen the filing of over 1,000 patents. This wealth of experience now fuels the African deployment, adapted to local economic realities.

The evening concluded with a powerful call to action: to dare. To dare to innovate, to pivot, and to transform. True to the HEC Paris motto, "Learn to dare," Challenge+ Afrique continues to empower a new generation of African leaders to turn ambitious ideas into enduring enterprises.



