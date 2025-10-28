Sudanese Journalist Muammar Ibrahim Detained By the RSF in El-Fasher

New York — The Committee to Protect Journalists is alarmed by reports that freelance Sudanese journalist Muammar Ibrahim was detained by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) during the paramilitary group's advance on the besieged city of El-Fasher in North Darfur, and calls for his immediate and unconditional release.

A video that first circulated on RSF social media groups on Sunday, October 26, showed Ibrahim surrounded by RSF fighters, identifying himself and confirming that he had been detained while attempting to leave the city, which has been under siege and heavy bombardment amid clashes between the RSF and the Sudanese army.

"The unlawful abduction of freelance journalist Muammar Ibrahim by the Rapid Support Forces exposes the group's blatant disregard for press freedom and human rights. It demonstrates the extreme dangers reporters continue to face in El-Fasher," said CPJ Regional Director Sara Qudah. "The RSF must immediately release Ibrahim, ensure his safety, and stop targeting journalists who risk their lives to document atrocities against civilians."

The Sudanese Journalists Syndicate confirmed Ibrahim's detention on Sunday, hours after the RSF announced it had taken complete control of the city. The syndicate said it held the armed group responsible for his safety and expressed concern over the worsening situation in El-Fasher.

Ibrahim, a freelance journalist and correspondent who most recently contributed to Qatari broadcaster Al-Jazeera, has been reporting for the past two years on the war from Darfur, which has become the epicentre of fighting in recent months as the RSF seeks to consolidate control over the vast western region. He is among the few remaining journalists documenting developments in El-Fasher despite ongoing airstrikes, a communications blackout, and a severe humanitarian crisis.

Since the war between the Sudanese army and RSF broke out in April 2023, CPJ has documented widespread attacks against journalists across Sudan, including detentions, sexual violence, and killings.

CPJ contacted the RSF through its website to request comment on Ibrahim's detention but did not receive a response.