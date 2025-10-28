Nigeria: Edo APC Threatens to Suspend Any Commissioner Without Tinubu Symbolic Cap

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State, Emperor Jarrett Tenebe, has said that any Commissioner sent out of the State Executive Council (SEC) meeting for not wearing 'Tinubu cap' would be consequently suspended from the party.

Recall that Governor Monday Okpebholo had told his Commissioners not to attend SEC meetings without the Tinubu symbolic cap.

Emperor Tenebe, in a television interview monitored by our Correspondent, said it was an act of indiscipline and insubordination for any Commissioner not to obey Governor Okpebholo's directive.

He said any impediment for Edo State APC not to achieve its 3.5 million votes for President Tinubu in 2027 election would not be tolerated.

According to him, "If you refuse to wear the cap as the governor has directed, we will suspend you. That is indiscipline and insubordination.

"We are doing it because we had made a promise that 3.5 million votes are guaranteed. Everybody has keyed into realising the 3.5 million votes.

"If, as a member of the APC, you got an appointment, you are supposed to be loyal to the President."

"We are expressing our loyalty to the President by wearing the cap. Those complaining are not members of the APC. We, in Edo, have made it clear. No Asiwaju cap, no Exco," Tenebe declared.